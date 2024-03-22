Easter ‘Skill Cash and Gold’ Cup kicks off tonight

Kaieteur Sports – Action-packed excitement is on the horizon as the Golden Grove ground prepares to witness the commencement of the second Annual Easter Knockout Football competition. Kicking off with a captivating triple-header tonight, fans can expect a display of skill, determination, and fierce competition.

The evening will begin with Mahaica FC facing off against Melanie FC in what promises to be an intense showdown at 6:00 pm. Following this clash, Mahaicony Lions will lock horns with Air Hall Football Club at 7:00 pm, adding to the anticipation building amongst supporters. As the night progresses, spectators can look forward to witnessing Victoria Kings take on Golden Grove at 9:00 pm, ensuring an electrifying conclusion to the day’s events.

However, the excitement doesn’t end there. The real quest begins tonight as teams vie for the prestigious Cash and Gold prizes. With a whopping $500,000 up for grabs, alongside 20 pieces of Gold rings, medals, and the coveted Trophy, the stakes have never been higher.

As the teams gear up to showcase their talent and determination, the stage is set for an unforgettable evening of football action.

This tournament is made possible through the collaborative efforts of Cool Crew Promotion and Paradise Sports Club, along with the generous support of key contributors such as MVP Sports, Icon (IBIS Construction Sales and Rental), the Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Sports, and the Prime Minister’s Office. Additional sponsors include Anchor Cement, Central Housing and Planning, ECS Construction and General Supply, Moore and Son Construction, Singh and Son Construction, the Urban Shoe Company, Republic Bank, JS Engineering and Supply, Lucozade Energy, Magnum Brand, Professor Emanuel Cummings, Curtis Andries, Park Square, Legal Entertainment, Chicken King, and Grill King Enterprise.