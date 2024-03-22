Latest update March 22nd, 2024 12:59 AM

CIA Director holds talks with Pres. Ali

Mar 22, 2024

Kaieteur News – President Dr Irfaan Ali on Thursday received a courtesy visit from the Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) of the United States of America (USA), William J. Burns, at State House.

Mr Burns was led by the US Ambassador to Guyana, Nicole Theriot, the Office of the President said in a statement. Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips; Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall; Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn; Chief of Staff of the Guyana Defence Force, Brigadier Omar Khan; Police Commissioner (ag), Clifton Hicken; and Head of the Customs Anti Narcotic Unit (CANU), James Singh were all part of the meeting.

