Cabo Verde tame Golden Jaguars in Jeddah

Kaieteur Sports – In a match that showcased action at both ends of the pitch, Cabo Verde triumphed over a determined Golden Jaguars with a lone goal from Ryan Mendes at the Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, last evening.
It was the first encounter between Guyana and Cabo Verde, also known as the ‘Blue Sharks’, with the Golden Jaguars facing a team from the Confederation of African Football (CAF) for the second time.
The contrast in rankings between the teams highlighted Guyana’s status as the underdogs, ranked 157th compared to Cabo Verde, sitting at the 65th position, according to FIFA.
Ahead of the match, Head Coach Jamaal Shabazz acknowledged Cabo Verde’s superiority but expressed confidence in the organization and enthusiasm of the Golden Jaguars.
Shabazz fielded Quillan Roberts in goal, supported by Omari Glasgow, Stephen Duke-McKenna, Jeremy Garrett, Elliot Bonds, Curtez Kellman, Leo Lovell, Captain Daniel Wilson, Liam Gordon, Deon Moore, and Colin Nelson.
The Golden Jaguars appeared unsettled, leading to a defensive error that Mendes capitalized on with the Fatih Karagümrük S.K. player punished Guyana’s defensive lapse, putting the CAF side ahead just 90 seconds into the game.
Lisandro Semedo then pressured Roberts into producing one of his many decisive saves of the day to prevent the African side from seizing a greater advantage.
Guyana had a few half-chances, particularly with a promising combination play between Glasgow and Duke-McKenna, but it was Bonds who came closest to finding the net.
During a corner kick, Garrett delivered a precise header to Bonds, who, left unmarked, attempted a gentle volley towards the goal. However, the Cabo Verde keeper easily gathered the ball, denying Guyana a scoring opportunity.
Roberts continued his outstanding performance in goal, thwarting Cabo Verde’s scoring opportunities.
As the first half concluded, both teams returned to the dressing room with Cabo Verde maintaining a 1-0 lead.
The second half witnessed a more purposeful attacking display from Guyana. However, Mendes once again threatened to score, only to be denied by Roberts’ deft touch on a perfectly-timed free-kick by the former Al-Nasr SC (Dubai) forward.
Throughout the second half, Roberts made several crucial saves to deny Semedo, while on the other end of the pitch, Glasgow narrowly missed connecting with a ball delivered by substitute Kadel Daniel.
Moore would be culpable for wasting what could have been Guyana’s best opportunity to score, as he intercepted a pass and found himself one-on-one with the keeper, but the Sutton United F.C. player hesitated, giving the Cabo Verde defence time to regroup.
Following the game, Kellman remarked that despite Guyana’s loss, the outcome should be viewed positively, considering the quality of the opponent they faced.
He stressed on the importance of maintaining confidence heading into the next match against Cambodia.
Meanwhile, Duke-McKenna expressed his belief that Guyana had a poor start, conceding a cheap goal that proved costly, noting the need for improved concentration and self-belief moving forward.
Guyana is scheduled to face Cambodia on Tuesday, while Cambodia will make their debut in the FIFA Series today against Equatorial Guinea.
