Biker dies after crashing into concrete bridge at Bartica

Kaieteur News – Daniel Anthony Lopes, age 22 years, of Byderabo Road Bartica, lost his life in a motorcycle incident at around 01:45 hrs Thursday on the Caribese Hill road in Bartica.
Police in a press release stated that investigations indicated that the motorcycle (JSP 3) is owned by Rondell Junior Da Silva Lopes and was driven at the time by Daniel Lopes. Lopes was proceeding West along the southern side of Caribese Hill access road, ascending a hill, and while negotiating a right bend at a fast rate, he lost control of the motorcycle and collided with a concrete drain on the side of the road and then into a concrete bridge.
As a result, he received injuries to his head and body. He was picked up and taken to the Bartica Regional Hospital, where he was seen and examined by a doctor who pronounced him dead on arrival. The body was identified by his mother, Senita Lopes.
