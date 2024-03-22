Latest update March 22nd, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Biker dies after crashing into concrete bridge at Bartica

Mar 22, 2024 News

The damaged motorcycle.

The damaged motorcycle.

Kaieteur News – Daniel Anthony Lopes, age 22 years, of  Byderabo Road Bartica, lost his life in a motorcycle incident at around 01:45 hrs Thursday on the Caribese Hill road in Bartica.

Police in a press release stated that investigations indicated that the motorcycle (JSP 3) is owned by Rondell Junior Da Silva Lopes and was driven at the time by Daniel Lopes.  Lopes was proceeding West along the southern side of Caribese Hill access road, ascending a hill, and while negotiating a right bend at a fast rate, he lost control of the motorcycle and collided with a concrete drain on the side of the road and then into a concrete bridge.

As a result, he received injuries to his head and body. He was picked up and taken to the Bartica Regional Hospital, where he was seen and examined by a doctor who pronounced him dead on arrival. The body was identified by his mother, Senita Lopes.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | Mar. 18th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

 

Exxon enjoying heaven in Guyana while its citizens living in hell

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Cabo Verde tame Golden Jaguars in Jeddah

Cabo Verde tame Golden Jaguars in Jeddah

Mar 22, 2024

By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports – In a match that showcased action at both ends of the pitch, Cabo Verde triumphed over a determined Golden Jaguars with a lone goal from Ryan Mendes at the...
Read More
Imlach 88*, Chanderpaul 78* stretch Harpy Eagles lead to 363, with intense 3rd Day looming

Imlach 88*, Chanderpaul 78* stretch Harpy Eagles...

Mar 22, 2024

Sparta, Gold is Money, Back Circle headline tonight’s action

Sparta, Gold is Money, Back Circle headline...

Mar 22, 2024

Claxton hat-trick, Hector 2 wickets helped Leewards pull off a dramatic 4 run win over Guyana

Claxton hat-trick, Hector 2 wickets helped...

Mar 22, 2024

Jason Campbell ton propels Eccles to 3-wicket win over Uprising SC

Jason Campbell ton propels Eccles to 3-wicket win...

Mar 22, 2024

Easter ‘Skill Cash and Gold’ Cup kicks off tonight

Easter ‘Skill Cash and Gold’ Cup kicks off...

Mar 22, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]