$458M water treatment plant for Bartica

Kaieteur News – The new water treatment plant to be built in Bartica, Region Seven will cost taxpayers $458,141,575.

Information obtained from the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) website revealed that the $458 million contract was awarded to contractor Toshiba Water Solutions America Inc. It was reported in the media that during a recent visit to Bartica, Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal told residents that the government intends to construct a new water treatment plant which would supply persons from Five Miles to Seven Miles with advanced access to treated water.

The project, the Guyana Water Inc. had stated in its tender is for the Procurement of Plant Design, Supply and Installation of Water Treatment Plant at Five Miles, Bartica. It was reported by the Department of Public Information that the minister during his visit told residents that some $21 million was spent to upgrade the in-line filters, upgrading the in-take capacity from the river to the treatment plant. “But what you have here now is not sufficient. It does not cover the coverage for every resident that goes all the way to 7 miles,” he had mentioned.

“The tenders are open. The award will be made sometime in March. So, the commencement date will be in April for a new treatment plant to suffice with the current system that we have that will see areas such as Five Miles and Seven Miles will be getting full supply from that when we finished with that investment.” Minister Croal related.