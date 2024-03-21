Stolen Money cautious of Spankhurst and Bossalina but confident of winning

Easter Sunday Horserace…

Kaieteur Sports – Fresh from a crushing win on Sunday last at the Kennard’s Memorial Turf Club, the connections of Stolen Money are confident of winning on Easter Sunday (March 31) at Port Mourant Turf Club.

Despite being high on confidence, Winston Appadu, a veteran jockey and trainer of Stolen Money, noted that the Simply Royal Racing Stable top-horse is cautious of Spankhurst and Bossalina; two of the top horses in Guyana at present.

“That win was perfect for us, because we did some good work on Stolen Money to get him fit. The win for Stolen Money was no surprise, we prepared them properly,” Appadu said after Sunday’s victory.

Looking ahead of Easter Sunday race meeting, Appadu said: “I think we have a good chance again. The horse is on good form.”

It is important to note that the Port Mourant track is larger than Bush Lot. Despite the difference in size, Appadu remained upbeat of Stolen Money’s chances of winning and adapting to the different track.

“Port Mourant track is a good track for the horses. No complains. The track is a bit bigger but it will suit Stolen Money. The turns are wider and it will be a bit better.”

When asked about Stolen Money chances against stinger opponents; Appadu said: Spankhurst is a good horse, and so is Bossalina, but they still have to look out for Stolen Money; that is the horse to beat.”

The Easter Cup horserace meet, which is slated for Port Mourant, will see G$10 million dollars in cash and prizes up for grabs, and according to the provisional programme, eight races are on the cards.

The feature event is the Easter Cup which will be open to all horses and the distance will be 1700 metres, along with a top cash prize of G$1,500,000. Additional races include the three-year-old Guyana and West Indian-bred, H3 & Lower non-winner in Guyana five years and over, the ‘E’ Class, ‘L’ Class & J 3 maiden. The ‘G’ & Lower and first-time West Indies starters, J & Lower four years and above and the four-year-old West Indies and Guyana-bred races will complete the day’s event.

All races are run under the guidance of the Guyana Horse Racing Authority rules and races are subject to change. Only jockeys with less than five (5) wins for year 2023 will be allowed to ride in the ‘L’ Class and J3 maiden. All non-Guyana jockeys will not be allowed to compete.

Entries for the Easter Sunday race will close on March 25, 2024.

Persons to contact for entries are Dennis 640-6396, Fazal 611-1141, Buju 658-7637, Shazeena/ Rose/ Vanessa 322-0789 and Ginjo 618-7278.

Any info or queries horse owners are asked to contact Ginjo on telephone 618-7278.

The Easter Sunday horserace is being sponsored by KP Jagdeo General Contractors, Jumbo Jet and Old Broom Longue.