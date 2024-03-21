‘Something pop in my head mek a steal the phone’ – Teen tells Magistrate

Kaieteur News – “Something popped in my head,” an 18-year-old man told a city magistrate when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday to answer to a larceny charge.

Robinson George made his first court appearance before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty, where the larceny from a person charge was read to him. George pleaded guilty to the charge that stated, on March 15, 2024 at Middle Street, Georgetown he stole from the virtual complainant one Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, valued $300,000.

The court heard that the victim was reportedly answering a call from her manager on Middle Street, when George walked pass her and snatched the phone. However, upon relieving the victim of her phone, she raised an alarm and a driver blocked George off, and the phone was recovered.

Notably, during the court proceedings, the prosecutor considered George’s age, the fact that he is a first-time offender and also that the phone was recovered. However, the prosecutor suggested that the court should impose community service and a fine on George. It was also revealed that George is a student and as such, community service would be implemented in a suitable manner. At the end, the magistrate fined George $40,000 and instructed him to report to Alberttown Police Station after school, for two hours for 14 days.