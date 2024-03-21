Latest update March 21st, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana secure impressive draw against Canada

Mar 21, 2024 Sports

Jamarj Assanah chases Canada’s Tarnpreet Singh for position in their 3-3 draw at the Pan Indoor Hockey Cup tournament.

…remain in position for semi-finals appearance

Kaieteur Sports – Guyana rebounded from consecutive losses in the Pan Am Hockey Cup in Canada, managing a 3-3 draw against the host country last evening, thereby keeping their chances of advancing to the Indoor Hockey World Cup alive.

The match marked the fifth encounter between Guyana and Canada in the tournament, with both nations now tallying two wins and two losses, along with last night’s deadlock.

Aroydy Branford battles Canada’s Arshjot Toor on defence in their tense 3-3 draw at the Pan Am Indoor Hockey Cup.

Despite the draw, Guyana maintained fourth place in the group with a superior goal difference of six over Canada, who are now at the bottom of the table.

Aroydy Branford, who netted twice, initiated Guyana’s scoring in the seventh minute with a penalty corner conversion.

However, Canada swiftly responded with a field goal by Tarnpreet Singh, levelling the score.

Aroydy Branford squares up to fire one of this two goals past Canada’s Adam Kapasi in goal.

Jamarj Assanah regained the lead for Guyana at halftime with a goal in the 12th minute.

In the second half, Leighton De Souza scored twice (in the 26th and 32nd minutes) to push Canada into the lead, but, Branford, a standout player in the Caribbean, equalized with his second goal of the night, securing a vital point for Guyana.

With these results, Guyana, set to face Trinidad and Tobago today at 3:15 pm, only requires a positive outcome, while Canada not only needs to win against the USA this evening but also must score a barrage of goals without conceding. (Rawle Toney)

