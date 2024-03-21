GTT maintains solid support for Bartica Easter Regatta 2024

Kaieteur Sports – GTT, the largest provider of telecommunications services in Guyana and a longtime partner of the Bartica Easter Regatta, has once again thrown its unflinching support behind the organisers of the 2024 edition which is being held under the theme, ‘Is We Own’.

Chief Commercial Officer of GTT, Ms. Kerchelle Jn Charles in the company of Marketing Manager-Mobile, Ms. Diangelly Singh recently made the presentation of their sponsorship valued Two Million dollars to Bartica Easter Regatta Chairperson, Kenneth Williams and his team.

“We are very thrilled to maintain our commitment towards this eagerly anticipated calendar event that is attended by thousands of Guyanese here and in the Diaspora,” Ms. Jn Charles informed in remarks during the handing over.

“This falls within our corporate and socially responsibility to give back to communities, it’s a responsibility that we take seriously and have been doing so decades. This event has made Town of Bartica very popular, not only for the high level of Guyanese hospitality but for the many sporting events including the marquee, powerboat races.

We wish you the very best at this year’s event and wish the many athletes taking part in the various disciplines, every success.”

Williams, who is also Chairman of Region 7, Cuyuni-Mazaruni, commended GTT for its continued and committed support for the Easter Regatta activities assuring Ms. Jn Charles and her team that 2024 will serve up the usual high class events in the areas of sports and entertainment.

“The Bartica Easter Regatta Committee would like to express our appreciation GTT for your tangible support over the years and to let you know that you are one of the main corporate partners that has shaped this event into what it has become today. And for this we are extremely thankful.”

Among the sporting activities planned for this year’s Regatta is football (male and female teams), grass track racing, athletics road race, and a river swim.

