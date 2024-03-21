Latest update March 21st, 2024 12:59 AM

Excuse me!

Mar 21, 2024 Dem Boys Seh

Kaieteur News – Guyanese dem is de best at making excuses. A man bin tell he boss dat he want time off fuh go to he mother funeral. De next day de boss call and tell he while he was at he mother’s funeral, she come in de office looking fuh he. He tell de boss dat it was he stepmother’s funeral dat he was attending.  When de boss tell he dat he father still married to he mother, he say dat was he future stepmother who died.

A man was sitting reading he paper when he wife hit he round de head with a frying pan.

“What was that for?” de man asked.

De wife replied, “That was for the piece of paper with the name Jenny on it that I found in your pants pocket.”

De man said, “When I was at the races last week, Jenny was the name of the horse I bet on.”

De wife apologised and went on with de housework.

Three days later de man was watching TV when he wife lash he on he head with a bigger frying pan, knocking he unconscious.

Upon re-gaining consciousness, de man asked why she hit him again.

She replied, “Your horse called.”

De boss called an employee into he office and said, “I happen to know that the reason you didn’t come to work yesterday was that you were out playing golf.”

“That’s a rotten lie!” said de employee. “And I have the fish to prove it!”

Talk Half! Leff Half!

