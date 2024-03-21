Best of the Best’ to compete at Kares CrossFit Caribbean Championship

Kaieteur Sports – Some of the best names in CrossFit are set to descend on Guyana for the Kares CrossFit Caribbean Championships, which will be held on April 6 and 7.

Lead coordinator Jordana Ramsay-Gonsalves is excited about what looms for the fans, given that she is confident it will be grueling action for the high-caliber athletes.

“We know it is going to be a grueling competition; the best of the best has applied, and they are all coming to our competition”, the coordinator indicated.

This year’s event has already attracted the attention of top athletes from the Netherlands, the United States of America, the United Kingdom, Trinidad and Tobago, Barbados, Suriname, Bahamas and French Guiana, and interest from Dubai.

By attracting high-caliber athletes, Kares CrossFit has collaborated with Competition Corner, a dynamic registration, planning, and scoring software built for Functional Fitness and Weightlifting competitions globally.

Ramsay-Gonsalves highlighted that this event would be the catalyst for them to be licensed by CrossFit, which will pave the way for significant development in the sport locally.

In August-September, the Kares CrossFit Caribbean Championship aims to host a scaled event in Trinidad and Tobago, while the 2025 edition of its main event is headed to the United Kingdom.

Athletes are reminded registration closes on March 24, and the fee is US$70. The link to registration is https://competitioncorner.net/

On April 6, athletes will head to the National Aquatic Centre at Lilliendaal for a series of workouts, and they will return to action on April 7 on the National Park tarmac.

General admission is G$1,000, while VIP tickets cost G$7,000 each.

The official launch is scheduled for today at 19:00h in the courtyard of Amazonia Mall, East Bank Demerara.