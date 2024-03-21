Latest update March 21st, 2024 12:59 AM

Azruddin Mohamed donates boxing gears to Pace & Power Gym

Mar 21, 2024 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – Mr. Azruddin Mohamed has donated a quantity of boxing gear to the Pace and Power Gym located at Castello and Independence Boulevard in Georgetown.

The gym was established six years ago and caters to young people between the ages of 8 and 17. The facility is owned and operated by Mr. Clifton Barker, who is also the trainer. Presently, the gym has an enlistment of 20 young people who undergo rigorous training in various techniques in the evenings from Mondays to Fridays.

Its members are no strangers to competitions organised by the Guyana Boxing Association and National Sports Commission, as only last week they took home eight gold medals in the GBA event.

The gym is also the home of National Under-16 female boxer Tofina Barker, who was part of a Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) contingent to St. Lucia, Barbados, and Uzbekistan in 2023.

The coach was extremely happy about the timely donation by the businessman and expressed his gratitude.

