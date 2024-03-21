Azruddin Mohamed donates boxing gears to Pace & Power Gym

Latest update March 21st, 2024 12:59 AM
Mar 21, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – Mr. Azruddin Mohamed has donated a quantity of boxing gear to the Pace and Power Gym located at Castello and Independence Boulevard in Georgetown.
The gym was established six years ago and caters to young people between the ages of 8 and 17. The facility is owned and operated by Mr. Clifton Barker, who is also the trainer. Presently, the gym has an enlistment of 20 young people who undergo rigorous training in various techniques in the evenings from Mondays to Fridays.
Its members are no strangers to competitions organised by the Guyana Boxing Association and National Sports Commission, as only last week they took home eight gold medals in the GBA event.
The gym is also the home of National Under-16 female boxer Tofina Barker, who was part of a Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) contingent to St. Lucia, Barbados, and Uzbekistan in 2023.
The coach was extremely happy about the timely donation by the businessman and expressed his gratitude.
Listen to this barefaced robbery
Mar 21, 2024By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports – Guyana is set to take on Cabo Verde today at 3:30pm in the inaugural FIFA Series, launching at the Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi...
Mar 21, 2024
Mar 21, 2024
Mar 21, 2024
Mar 21, 2024
Mar 21, 2024
Kaieteur News – History has a funny way of repeating itself. In 1976, Guyana was exploring a massive hydroelectric... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Waterfalls Magazine – In 2024, a series of general elections in Latin American countries, including... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]