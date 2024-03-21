Autopsy reveals man shot ex-girlfriend’s sister to the chest

Kaieteur News – A post-mortem examination conducted by Government Pathologist, Dr Nehaul Singh on Wednesday revealed that Ashanti Liverpool died from gunshot injury to the chest.

Liverpool, age 24, was shot dead during the wee hours of Tuesday at Dazzel Housing Scheme, East Coast Demerara (ECD) by her twin sister’s ex boyfriend- a 31-year-old security officer of Haslington, East Coast Demerara (ECD). The man reportedly killed her with an AR-15 rifle and then later shot himself.

According to police he remains hospitalised nursing a gunshot wound to his chest. Reports are that the suspect had visited his girlfriend’s home earlier and saw her sitting in a car outside of the house. He left and went to Good Hope and returned 30-minutes later, armed with the AR-15 Rifle. Kaieteur News understands that around 00:20hrs on Tuesday, the suspect reportedly visited the Hong Kong Chinese Supermarket located at Good Hope, ECD where he met his co-worker, a 23-year-old security officer, who at the time was armed with one AR-15 Rifle and eight live rounds of ammunition.

The suspect reportedly told the security officer that the supervisor sent him to collect the rifle. The security officer reportedly made several calls to his supervisor, which went unanswered. Subsequently, the suspect collected the firearm with ammunition and went away. The suspect after returning entered Liverpool’s home and found her in bed. He asked about the whereabouts of her sister [who had left the home shortly before the suspect arrived].

Ashanti Liverpool reportedly left her bedroom and made her way out of the yard and headed east along the access road when the suspect, according to police, opened fire on her with the AR-15 Rifle while she was running away. She continued to run but collapsed and fell dead in a nearby yard, police claimed.

After committing the crime the suspect returned to the Hong Xing Supermarket at Industry Railway Embankment, ECD where he met a colleague, a 29-year-old security officer. At the time of this arrival he reportedly had an AR-15 rifle with six live matching rounds of ammunition in his possession. The suspect asked his colleague for help to clear the rifle because one was stuck in the firearm.

The colleague reportedly collected the rifle from the suspect and attempted to clear it outside of the supermarket. He left the firearm assigned to him inside of the supermarket where the suspect was.

While clearing the suspect’s AR-15 rifle, the colleague heard a loud explosion from inside the supermarket. Upon checking, he noticed the suspect on the ground and immediately went to his aid. It was then he saw blood coming from the left side of the suspect’s chest and the firearm beside him. Police from the Sparendaam Police Station were summoned, and the suspect was picked up in an unconscious state and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

On his arrival, he was admitted nursing a single gunshot wound to the chest. His condition is considered critical. He is presently under guard at the hospital.