Terminated contractor bidding again for Black Bush Polder pump station project

Kaieteur News – The construction firm, Yunas Civil and Building Construction, which had its contract terminated for the failure to complete the Black Bush Polder pump station project last year, is one of 15 contractors now competing for the same project.

Kaieteur News had reported recently that after the contract for a pump station to irrigate the Black Bush Polder Front Lands in Region Six was terminated last year, the government through the Ministry of Agriculture is now seeking another contractor to construct a pump station there.

Bids for the project were opened on Tuesday at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office and the bidders are as follow: Yunas Civil & Building Construction Services – $746,405,100, Avinash Contracting Scrap Metal Inc. – $1,132,872,615, Empire Mining Inc. – $789,591,600, D. Sawh Mechanical Workshop – $779,628,150, Quality Deliverer – $754,978,560, Feroz Construction Services – $786,413,000, A&Z Construction – $743,402,100, Sheriff Construction Inc. – $899,000,000, Avionics Engineering – $793,134,300, 4S Security & Building Enterprise – $786,947,250, Sawh Construction Inc. – $1,147,836,375, Solace Construction Inc. – $1,147,836,375, Nabi Construction Inc. – $1,452,060,950, VG Group Guyana Inc. – $853,630,575, and Skytech Enterprise International Inc. – $773,546,025.

The ministry in its tender said that the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) is the executing agency for the project and that the construction of the pump station is estimated to cost $799,729,350.

The Agriculture Ministry back in October 2021 had inked a $978.7 million contract with Yunaz Civil and Building Construction to build a pump station at the Black Bush Polder Front Lands which was expected to be completed early 2023.

However, the project had passed its deadline and the slothfulness of the works was raised by Opposition Member of Parliament (MP), Ganesh Mahipaul in October 2023.

Following the concerns raised by the Opposition MP, the Ministry of Agriculture in a letter addressing the issue had announced that the project was terminated by NDIA in September 2023, for poor quality and performance of works being executed.