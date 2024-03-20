Students from Guyana and Trinidad & Tobago to benefit from partnership between Ansa Mcal and WIZDOMCRM Caribbean

Kaieteur News – ANSA McAL has partnered with WIZDOMCRM Caribbean, a global virtual learning company, to sponsor students for Cycle 7 of their Sustainable Stock Market Game (SSMG). This collaboration demonstrates ANSA McAL’s commitment to our purpose “Inspiring Better Choices for a Better World,” and our continued investment as a progressive leader in youth development in Guyana, Trinidad & Tobago and throughout the Caribbean.

As the only cross-border sponsor in Cycle 7, five hundred students, equally shared between Guyana and Trinidad & Tobago, are beneficiaries of the sponsorship investment for the inter-regional competition and human capital framework in both countries.

The SSMG Regional Premier League is a cricket-inspired competition between Guyana and Trinidad & Tobago fostering Caricom Capital Market Awareness and Education.

Speaking at the recent launch at Herdmanston Lodge, Guyana, Sarah Inglefield, Head of Culture & Communications expressed her delight in partnering with both the Guyana Stock Exchange and WIZDOMCRM Caribbean, “We at ANSA McAL see this as a critical step towards promoting financial stability and success for people and societies across the Caribbean diaspora.”

“We support this initiative aimed at strengthening human capital and ensuring quality education at the secondary level in both Guyana and Trinidad & Tobago. This aligns perfectly with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal Number 4’s commitment to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong opportunities for all”.

Also speaking at the launch, Charielle Plowden, Country Manager, WIZDOMCRM said the company strongly believed in the transformative power of education through gamification learning and artificial intelligence (AI), to unlock the full potential of students and fostering friendly competition across borders. “We extend our gratitude to all corporate stakeholders and sponsors who have aligned with this initiative, leveraging AI for 21st century education”.

The ANSA McAL Group has been consistent in its commitment to supporting young people through education and other youth empowerment programs. In 2021, through the ANSA Foundation, close to 1000 tablets, purchased with funds raised from the “One Caribbean. One Future. One Yard” virtual benefit concert, were presented to Ministries of Education in Guyana, Jamaica, St. Kitts & Nevis, Grenada, Barbados, and Trinidad & Tobago.

The objective of the ‘One Yard initiative’ was to facilitate access to remote learning for children throughout the Caribbean, which was disrupted during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information on ANSA McAL visit https://www.ansamcal.com/