Prime Minister’s Office supports Easter ‘Cash & Gold’ Knockout Football Championship

Kaieteur Sports – In a significant gesture of support for grassroots football, the Prime Minister’s Office has thrown its weight behind the upcoming Cool Crew Promotion Easter Knockout Football Championship. This backing follows a compelling presentation held yesterday at the Office of the Prime Minister.
Stephon Eastman, representing the Minister’s office, handed over a substantial donation to Lynton Luke, President of Cool Crew Promotion, aimed at alleviating the costs associated with organising this year’s event.
Set to commence on Friday, March 22, at the Golden Groves Community Centre ground, the championship will feature 16 teams vying for the coveted championship prize of $500,000. Additionally, the champions will be awarded 20 Gold and Silver rings, along with medals and a trophy.
The runners-up will not leave empty-handed, securing a respectable prize of $300,000, inclusive of 20 Silver rings, medals, and a trophy. Third and fourth place finishers will receive $150,000 and $50,000 respectively, along with trophies.
With such strong backing from governmental and corporate entities, the Cool Crew Promotion Easter Knockout Football Championship promises to be an exciting and memorable event, not only for the participants but for the community at large.
Alongside the Prime Minister’s Office, key contributors include the Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Sports, MVP Sports, Anchor Cement, Central Housing and Planning, ECS Construction and General Supply, Moore and Son Construction, Singh and Son Construction, the Urban Shoe Company, Icon Construction, Republic Bank, JS Engineering and Supply, Lucozade Energy, and Magnum Brand.
