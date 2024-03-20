Mechanic dies days after struck by telehoist vehicle  

Latest update March 20th, 2024 12:59 AM
Mar 20, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Labour’s Occupational Safety and Health Department is investigating the death of Ravichandra Seemangal, a mechanic at Pritipaul Singh Investment, who died last weekend after being struck by a telehoist vehicle on Wednesday.
The incident occurred on March 13, 2024 at Pritipaul Singh Investments located at Wharf Area, Providence, East Bank Demerara (EBD).
Reports are that Seemangal was riding his bicycle while a telehoist operator was reversing the vehicle. The telehoist collided with the bicycle causing Seemangal to sustain injuries to his abdomen, feet, and hands.
The mechanic was taken to the Woodlands Hospital for treatment and died on March 16.
The Ministry of Labour noted that the industrial accident is being investigated by Senior Occupational Safety and Health Officer, Mr. Darwin Bourne, and Occupational Safety and Health Officer, Mr. Ray Hosannah.
Listen to this barefaced robbery
Mar 20, 2024ST. JOHN’S, ANTIGUA – The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Trophy Tour has been launched at New York’s Empire State Building, with two-time champion Chris Gayle and USA star Ali Khan lighting...
Mar 20, 2024
Mar 20, 2024
Mar 20, 2024
Mar 20, 2024
Mar 20, 2024
Kaieteur News – In any democratic society, the media has an obligation to disseminate diverse viewpoints. The free... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Waterfalls Magazine – In 2024, a series of general elections in Latin American countries, including... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]