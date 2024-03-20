Mechanic dies days after struck by telehoist vehicle

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Labour’s Occupational Safety and Health Department is investigating the death of Ravichandra Seemangal, a mechanic at Pritipaul Singh Investment, who died last weekend after being struck by a telehoist vehicle on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on March 13, 2024 at Pritipaul Singh Investments located at Wharf Area, Providence, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

Reports are that Seemangal was riding his bicycle while a telehoist operator was reversing the vehicle. The telehoist collided with the bicycle causing Seemangal to sustain injuries to his abdomen, feet, and hands.

The mechanic was taken to the Woodlands Hospital for treatment and died on March 16.

The Ministry of Labour noted that the industrial accident is being investigated by Senior Occupational Safety and Health Officer, Mr. Darwin Bourne, and Occupational Safety and Health Officer, Mr. Ray Hosannah.