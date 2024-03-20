Latest update March 20th, 2024 12:59 AM

Logger chopped to death by drunken friend

Mar 20, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – A 36-year-old man was chopped to death on Monday by his drinking partner during an argument.

Dead is Marcus Adrian, a Logger of Hururu Mission, Upper Berbice River. The suspect has been identified as a 28-year-old tractor operator of Hururu Mission.

According to police, the murder occurred on Monday around 12:30hrs at 7 Mile, Hururu Mission. Investigations revealed that Adrian and the suspect were friends who cut logs together.

At the time of the chopping incident, the men were consuming alcohol and were reportedly drunk.  While imbibing, an argument ensued and the suspect threw Adrian to the ground and dealt him several chops to his neck and face.

Adrian reportedly got up and ran but collapsed at the centre of the trail.

The suspect was subsequently apprehended by the Toshao of the village and handed over to the police. Adrian’s body was found lying on the Hururu trail in a pool of blood. It was taken to the Linden Hospital Complex.

The suspect is in police custody assisting with the investigation.

