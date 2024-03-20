If de Opposition go silent, di Vee pee gan gat to cancel he press conference!

Kaieteur News – Every Thursday is one big melody in Guyana. It look like di Vee Pee done gone and make press conferences ’bout as regular as a clockwork, but di content? Well, dat’s a whole different story, meh seh!

Lemme tell yuh someting, three quarters of di time, di Vee Pee busy like ants in a sugar bowl talking ’bout di Opposition. And di other quarter? Oh, dat’s reserved for some good ol’ fashioned lambasting of dem critics, like Stabroek News and Kaieteur News. You know, di usual suspects.

Now what gan happen is di Opposition suddenly decide to go silent, zip their lips tighter than a pickle jar, what gonna happen? Well, let me tell yuh, it gon’ be like a game of musical chairs ‘cept di Vee Pee gon’ be left standin’ all alone, scratchin’ his head wonderin’ where all di noise done gone.

By attackin’ dem so much, di Vee Pee actually doin’ dem a solid, givin’ dem more spotlight than di sun at high noon! De Opposition ratings rising because of de Vee Pee. De more he throw shade at dem, de more he expose himself and de more people tuning in to hear what dis Opposition saying that riling up de Vee Pee.

So, if yuh want di Vee Pee to stop runnin’ ’round like a headless chicken, givin’ all di limelight to di Opposition, maybe di Opposition should just sit back, relax, and enjoy di show. Who needs publicity stunts when yuh got di Vee Pee doin’ all di work for yuh.

Talk Half! Leff Half!