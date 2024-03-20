Argentina, USA drop Guyana at Pan Am Hockey Cup

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur Sports – Despite their spirited performance, Guyana’s men’s hockey team suffered consecutive losses on the opening day of the Pan Am Hockey Cup in Alberta, Canada.

In their first match, Coach Shane Samuels’ men fell 5-9 to Argentina, while losing 5-3 to the USA in their second encounter.

The clash against Argentina marked the fourth meeting between the two countries in the tournament, with the head-to-head now standing at 2–2.

Juan Eleicegui put Argentina ahead in the opening minute of the game, with Robert France pulling one back for Guyana.

France scored twice for Guyana during the match.

At halftime, Argentina held a 2-1 advantage, but in the second half, the Guyanese men showed more resilience.

Despite a spirited effort from Guyana, Argentina held on to secure three crucial points, with Facundo Navarro and Agustin Ceballos scoring doubles, and Nehuen Ayala completing a hat-trick.

Maximiliano Valdes accounted for Argentina’s other goal. Jamarj Assanah scored twice for Guyana.

Meanwhile, against the USA, Guyana displayed determination, keeping pace with the Americans throughout the match.

The first encounter between the two countries in the tournament was in the 2014 event, with the USA winning 7-4.

Ajai Dhadwal scored a hat-trick for the USA, with Jeroen Dijkema and Jack Weitzman contributing the other goals.

Shoquan Favorite opened the scoring for Guyana in the 29th minute.

Aroydy Branford scored twice for Guyana in the match against the USA.

Guyana will face Trinidad and Tobago today at 3:15 pm.

Trinidad and Tobago began their campaign with a 7-3 victory against Canada.

Guyana will play against Canada tomorrow.