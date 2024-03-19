Stolen Money steals the show at Kennard’s Memorial Turf Club

Kaieteur Sports – The Dennis DeoRoop-trained horse, Stolen Money, dominated the field to claim victory in the feature event at the Kennard’s Memorial Turf Club, Bush Lot East Berbice on Sunday last.

Jockey Ronaldo Appadu was the pilot of Stolen Money who bagged G$1,250,000 in the C Class and Lower Metro one-mile feature race. The Nand Persaud Racing Stables horse, Beckham James, ran second, while Cremore, another horse owned by DeoRoop, came third. Regal Intention came fourth in a highly completive race.

Despite showers across the ancient county of Berbice, the opening race got underway, and it was Rags to Riches, who claimed pole position.

Shake the Bank came second while Little Africa and Top Ranking rounded out the top four finishers in the L Non-winners race.

Race two was the H & Lower event which was sponsored by Ann’s House of Beauty Salon and Spa. American Traveler emerged as the winner while Amicable Kate rode second. Supremacy came third while Rachel was fourth.

The L Open race was won by Quiet Warrior while Princes Sasha came second. Princess Samiah and Perfect Dream were the other finishers.

Regal Surprise did not fail to surprise the Kennard’s Memorial fans as the KP Racing Stable-owned horse galloped to the top spot. Money Time came second while River Dance and Bin Laden rounded out the top four finishers.

Race five was the K&J race which saw Trump thumping the field to emerge victorious. Princess Samiah came second while Rags to Riches placed third to complete a busy day.

In race six, Shake the Bank tore apart the field to win the L Non-winner and first-time starters event. Get Then Reggie came second while Maximum Cash and Kiss were the other top finishers.

The next horse race is set for Port Mourant Turf Club on Sunday March 31 which will be the Easter Cup.

The sponsors for this event were the Kennard’s family, Ann’s House of Beauty Salon and Spa, Mohamed’s Enterprise, R. Singh and Sons, Kester Thompson, Torginol Paint, Peter Parsatoon, Hand in Hand Group of Companies, Pastan Trading Services, Rohan Auto Sales, New Building Society, Colin Elcock, Horseshoe Racing Service, Mike’s Pharmacy, Khanai’s Guyana Electrical Agency, Balkaran Brothers and Satrohan Ramdin, Jose Jagmohan, Silvie’s General Store, Michelle Mathewson, Ron Ramnarayan, Metro and Ramesh Sunich.