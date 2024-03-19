Latest update March 19th, 2024 12:59 AM

One dead in motorcycles’ crash

Mar 19, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – A collision of motorcycles in Corentyne on Sunday night has left one dead and another injured. The incident occurred around 19:15hrs on the Number 64 Public Road Corentyne. As a result of the accident, 66-year-old Jaggat Narine lost his life, while 21- year-old David Rambasdeo received injuries.

Dead, Jaggat Narine

Police said that their investigations indicate that, “Jagat Narine, a 66-year-old resident of #64 Village, Corentyne, was driving his motorcycle #CH 7631, while the other motorcyclist, David Rambasdeo, a 21-year-old from Johanna North Black Bush Polder, Corentyne, was on another motorcycle (Registration # unknown).”

Rambasdeo was said to be headed south along the eastern drive lane at a fast rate when, “the driver of motorcycle #CH 7631 drove out from an access road onto the main road and, in the process, collided with Rambasdeo.”

The collision resulted in, both men falling onto the road and sustaining injuries about their bodies.  Police said that, “Ramdasdeo was picked up in a conscious condition by public-spirited citizens and taken to the Skeldon Public Hospital, where he was seen and examined by a doctor on duty. He was treated and placed under observation at the hospital.”

Narine was picked up in an unconscious state and taken to the same hospital. However, upon his arrival, he was examined by a doctor and pronounced dead.

The man’s body is currently at the hospital’s mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination.

Investigations are ongoing.

