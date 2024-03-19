Meadow Bank fisherman remanded for robbery

Kaieteur News – A 30-year-old fisherman was remanded to prison on Monday, when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court to answer to a robbery charge.

Kevin Alicock, a resident of Lot 32 James Street, Albouystown, made his first court appearance before Senior Magistrate Clive Nurse, where the robbery with violence charge was read to him.

The father of two pleaded not guilty to the offence, which alleged that on March 14, 2024 at Meadow Bank Wharf, Georgetown he robbed Chattapaul Lallbhado of one Samsung phone valued $30,000 and $5000 in cash.

The charge further alleged that at the time or immediately after the robbery, Alicock used personal violence on Lallbhado.

According to the facts, Alicock and Lallbhado are known to each other. The two reportedly sell fish at the Meadow Bank Wharf.

It is related that on March 14, 2024 around 04:30hrs, Alicock lashed the victim twice on his face with an iron. Following that, he (Alicock) took a bag belonging to Lallbhado, which contained the phone and cash and then made good his escape to an unknown location.

A report was subsequently filed by the victim at the Meadow Bank Wharf’s Police Outpost. Alicock was identified by Lallbhado, and was subsequently arrested. Whilst being cautioned, Alicock reportedly admitted to the offence and the stolen articles were recovered on him.

Meanwhile, during Monday’s court proceedings the prosecutor objected to bail on several grounds including the nature and gravity of the offence, the fact that he was found with the stolen items and his admittance to the crime.

The stolen items were photographed and are being used as evidence. Further, a statement from the arresting rank and an oral statement made by Alicock, which stated, “I take the bag and money, I aint take nothing else” are key elements in the case against Alicock.

Notwithstanding the prosecutor’s arguments, Alicock refuted the charge against him and told the court that the incident was not a robbery but instead a fight.

“It was no robbery sir, it was a fight,” he said, whilst citing that the fight ensued between the two because Lallbhado allegedly stepped on his toe and did not apologise.

However, Magistrate Nurse denied bail on the grounds presented by the prosecutor and remanded Alicock to prison.

He is scheduled to return to court on April 5, 2024 for statements.