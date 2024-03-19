Leopold, Tiger Bay, Warriors out

Georgetown leg, Guinness ‘Greatness of the Streets’

Kaieteur Sports – It was a night of upsets, as traditional giants Leopold Street, Tiger Bay, and Channel-9 Warriors were sent packing when the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Georgetown edition resumed on Sunday evening at the National Park tarmac, Thomas Lands.

Tiger Bay was the first to suffer this unlikely reality, as they lost 0-1 to the Middle Road Ballers. Likewise, Leopold Street went down to newcomer Unstoppable 0-1.

Similarly, the Channel-9 Warriors lost to the Tucville Rangers 1-3. Meanwhile, Sparta Boss avoided such a fate as they squeaked past the Back Road Ballers 1-0.

The tournament resumes on Friday at the same venue as the group stage segment. Group stage fixtures will also be played on Saturday and Sunday at the same venue.