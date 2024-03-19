Latest update March 19th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Leopold, Tiger Bay, Warriors out

Mar 19, 2024 Sports

Action between Sparta Boss (black) and Back Road Ballers.

Action between Sparta Boss (black) and Back Road Ballers.

Georgetown leg, Guinness ‘Greatness of the Streets’

Kaieteur Sports – It was a night of upsets, as traditional giants Leopold Street, Tiger Bay, and Channel-9 Warriors were sent packing when the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Georgetown edition resumed on Sunday evening at the National Park tarmac, Thomas Lands.

Tiger Bay was the first to suffer this unlikely reality, as they lost 0-1 to the Middle Road Ballers. Likewise, Leopold Street went down to newcomer Unstoppable 0-1.

Similarly, the Channel-9 Warriors lost to the Tucville Rangers 1-3. Meanwhile, Sparta Boss avoided such a fate as they squeaked past the Back Road Ballers 1-0.

The tournament resumes on Friday at the same venue as the group stage segment. Group stage fixtures will also be played on Saturday and Sunday at the same venue.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | Mar. 18th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Listen to the man that is throwing Guyanese bright future away

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Stolen Money steals the show at Kennard’s Memorial Turf Club

Stolen Money steals the show at Kennard’s Memorial Turf Club

Mar 19, 2024

Kaieteur Sports – The Dennis DeoRoop-trained horse, Stolen Money, dominated the field to claim victory in the feature event at the Kennard’s Memorial Turf Club, Bush Lot East Berbice on...
Read More
GTT onboard GYMMA ‘Rage’ fight card

GTT onboard GYMMA ‘Rage’ fight card

Mar 19, 2024

Archery Guyana certifies 22 New Archery Instructors in Essequibo

Archery Guyana certifies 22 New Archery...

Mar 19, 2024

Leopold, Tiger Bay, Warriors out

Leopold, Tiger Bay, Warriors out

Mar 19, 2024

Panthers lift John Lewis Memorial Rugby Sevens title

Panthers lift John Lewis Memorial Rugby Sevens...

Mar 19, 2024

Easter Floodlight KO Football Championship officially launched

Easter Floodlight KO Football Championship...

Mar 19, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]