Latest update March 19th, 2024 12:59 AM

Housing Minister commissions $31M 25ft bridge

Mar 19, 2024 News

The $31M bridge

The $31M bridge

Kaieteur News – Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal on Sunday commissioned a 25-foot long $31.8M concrete bridge and a $25.7M office for the Department of Education at Matthews Ridge, North West District (NWD), Region One.

The bridge project was funded by Region One’s Regional Democratic Council (RDC) and is 22 feet wide and 25 feet long.

According to the Ministry of Housing, the new bridge replaced a dilapidated wooden structure and sports a designated pedestrian walkway aimed at enhancing the residents’ safety.

The Department of Education building at Matthews Ridge

The Department of Education building at Matthews Ridge

Additionally, Minister Croal also commissioned a Department of Education Office which is valued at $25.7M. The 30 by 50 feet concrete building will house staff of the department.

According to the Housing Ministry, the staff of the Department of Education was previously housed in the Regional Administration’s conference room but with a “growing team”, that room became crowded.

The $25.7M project falls under the RDC and was constructed by AAV Ragobeer and Sons Contracting Services.

