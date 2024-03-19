Latest update March 19th, 2024 12:59 AM

GTT onboard GYMMA ‘Rage’ fight card

Mar 19, 2024 Sports

GTT Communications Executive Shaquelle Williams (left) makes the presentation of the check to GYMMA Executive Neville Persaud following yesterday's brief ceremony upstairs the New Pegasus Hotel.

– GYMMA president says logistics running nicely ahead of Saturday’s event 

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT) threw their support behind Saturday’s upcoming ‘Rage’ Mixed Martial Arts fight-night, set for the Pegasus Hotel.

The tournament, which is organized by Guyana Mixed Martial Arts Association (GYMMA) and endorsed by International Mixed Martial (IMMF) in partnership with Ruff & Tuff and Fight Central Promotions, will feature a 13-bout fight card.

The event, Guyana’s first international MMA tournament, will feature teams from across the world with athletes from USA, St Lucia Trinidad and Tobago and others all on show.

During yesterday’s brief presentation held upstairs the New Pegasus Hotel, GTT Communications Executive Shaquelle Williams, said the company is driven by strengthening the communities in Guyana and MMA is no different.

He said GTT were happy to be a part of such a historic sport event, adding that playing a role and making the event one of high standards is what the company represents.

Fighters will assemble this Friday for the official Weigh-In ahead of Saturday's Rage fight card.

“GTT’s speed has been doing well especially with our Fibre and I think that goes well with Guyana, a rapidly growing nation coupled with mixed martial arts being the largest growing sport in Guyana”. Williams ended.

GYMMA executive Neville Persaud thanked Williams and by extension GTT for their incredible support of the Rage fight card.

Meanwhile, in an invited comment, GYMMA president Gavin Singh confirmed that the Cage which will be placed over the octagon/ring, is currently en route to Guyana and should be in the country mid week.

MMA champ Jose “Shorty” Torres is also expected in Guyana on Thursday ahead of his participation this weekend, something Singh said has boosted the already hyped mood in the camp of the organizers and fighters alike.

Fighters will take stage this Friday from 18:00h at Pegasus for their official introduction and pre-fight Weigh-In.

