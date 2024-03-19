Latest update March 19th, 2024 12:59 AM

Archery Guyana and National Sports Commission create history and celebrate success of Archery Introduction in Essequibo

Mar 19, 2024 Sports

President of Archery Guyana Vidushi Persaud-McKinnon (right) presents Ms. Wazeeda Bacchus, Essequibo Sports Organiser, National Sports Commission for her tremendous job in this historic event of Archery in Region 2.

Kaieteur Sports – Archery Guyana, in collaboration with the National Sports Commission (NSC) is delighted to announce the tremendous success of the introduction of archery in Essequibo, Region 2. This initiative marks a significant step in promoting the sport of Archery throughout Guyana.

The event, held in Mainstay, Essequibo, saw enthusiastic participation from various sectors, including physical education instructors, teachers, students and community leaders. Ms. Wazeeda Bacchus, a distinguished Sports Organiser attached to the National Sports Commission in Essequibo, received commendation for her outstanding efficiency in mobilising the first batch of participants and securing transportation, venue and logistics for the successful hosting of the event.

As a token of appreciation for her dedication and zeal, President Vidushi Persaud-McKinnon of Archery Guyana presented Ms. Bacchus with a bow kit to support her continued efforts in promoting archery in Guyana.

Special thanks were extended to Deputy Director of Sport, Mr. Franklin Wilson, for his pivotal role in the initial planning stages of the event. This continued collaboration between Archery Guyana and the NSC exemplifies their commitment to fostering the growth and development of archery across Guyana.

The Board of Directors wishes to acknowledge also the various persons who unhesitatingly came on board to support this event such as the Chief Executive Officer of Service Guyana, Mr. Sheikh Mujeeb Ahmad, Mr. Samuel Arjoon and the Team at Guyana Beverages Inc., Oasis Water and Mr. Dilip Singh, WD’s Hotel and Mall located at Lot 110 Charity, Essequibo Coast. The Director of Sport Mr. Steve Ninvalle and the National Sports Commission, Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, received kudos for their unwavering support and dedication to the success of the initiative.

Archery Guyana and the National Sports Commission look forward to building upon their success and continuing their collaborative efforts to expand the reach of archery, providing opportunities for participation and excellence in sports throughout the country.

For more information about archery programmes in Essequibo, please contact Archery Guyana at [email protected].

