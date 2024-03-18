Sky High Dominicana opens commercial office in Guyana

Kaieteur News – Sky High Aviation Services Dominicana on Saturday officially opened its Commercial Office in David Street Kitty, almost a month after its inaugural flight connecting Guyana and the Dominican Republic.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Minister of Tourism Industry and Commerce Oneidge Walrond noted that the introduction of the new service is a materialisation of bilateral engagements between the two countries after a visit led by President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali where connectivity was one of the issues discussed.

“We are really happy as a government that the Sky High Dominicana team has been the opportunity, answered the call so quickly, and been able to cement this inaugural flight. It tells us as a government that the investors are seeing the vision for the development of the tourism product and the tourism sector here in Guyana,” Minister Walrond noted.

She noted that the opening of the office is an indication of care for customers and it augurs well for visitors. The Minister also noted other relationship highlights such as the establishment of an Embassy, a Chamber of Commerce and other interests.

She noted that the government will continue to build aspects of the tourism sector that support airlift to ensure that the venture as an airline is viable. Also, new hotel rooms, meetings, conferences, sporting activities and other events will be supported by the government to make investments less risky. “Our vision and strategy for government is that the tourism product is so diversified that visitors are always coming to Guyana. The strategy is that by 2027, we should be having over 2 million visitors coming to Guyana, experiencing Guyana, coming to and forth, not necessarily living in Guyana but coming to and forth for different reasons for different meetings,” she noted.

Meanwhile, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Dominican Republic, His Excellency Ernesto Torres Pereyra also lauded the initiative. He stated that with Sky High serving as a bridge, the dream of the dream of developing a multi destination tourism strategy easily achievable.

“The opening of a direct flight between Georgetown and Santo Domingo is one of the most significant moments in the history of our bilateral relations and precisely because of the potential to foster a more dynamic exchange in trade and tourism as well as in all areas of official cooperation. It is once again a time for discovery for Guyanese to discover why the DR is the most visited destination in the entire Caribbean region and for Dominicans to fall in love just like we have done, with this amazing country full of natural wonders, cultural diversity and some of the warmest and coolest people in the entire world,” he stated.

The airline offers weekly direct flights between Las Américas International Airport Santo Domingo and the Cheddi Jagan International Airport. The office is located at Lot 58 David Street Kitty. (DPI)