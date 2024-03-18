Latest update March 18th, 2024 12:59 AM

Santos secures maiden victory – Western Tigers suffer first defeat

Mar 18, 2024 Sports

KFC Elite League Season Six

Part of the action between Western Tigers and Guyana Police Force on Saturday evening at the GFF National Training Centre

Kaieteur Sports – Western Tigers FC suffered their first defeat against Guyana Police Force FC, while Santos FC notched their first three points with a win over Fruta Conquerors FC in the KFC Elite League Season Six.

Both March 16 games took place at the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) National Training Centre in Providence, East Bank Demerara.

Guyana Police Force’s Jemar Harrigan opened the scoring in the 4th minute, ending the first half ahead of Western Tigers FC.

In second half, Guyana Police Force FC extended their lead with another goal by striker Neron Barrow in the 61st minute.

Western Tigers’ Trayon Bobb provided some hope for his team with a goal in the 71st minute. However, Barrow’s 61st minute goal secured a brilliant victory for Guyana Police Force.

Heading into the weekend fixtures, Western Tigers, Slingerz, Guyana Police Force, and Guyana Defence Force maintained their unbeaten record from two games since the start of season six on February 25, with Western Tigers leading the table on goal difference.

With Saturday’s win, Guyana Police Force has surged ahead to lead the pack.

In Saturday night’s opening match, Santos clinched a 2-1 victory over Fruta Conquerors, marking their debut win of the season.

Fruta Conquerors’ Shamar Barnes struck first in the 17th minute, only to be swiftly answered by Santos’ Randy Roberts, who levelled the scoreline in the 33rd minute.

After the break, Santos’ Michael Oie found the net in the 81st minute, solidifying his team’s first three points on the league table.

Currently, Ann’s Grove United, Den Amstel, Fruta Conquerors and Santos each boast three points.

On the flip side, Monedderlust and Buxton United are yet to notch a single point, failing to secure a victory so far.

