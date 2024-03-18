Project Syndicate Article in Stabroek News Saturday 16th Edition Titled Zombification of Political Parties Reference to PM Modi of India

Dear Editor

I write to express my disagreement and actually disgust over Professor Jan –Werner Mueller’s article where he dealt with the current Takeover of the Republican Party by Donald Trump and his supporters, however he has mentioned in an obtuse manner the name of Prime Minister Modi lumping him with the Likes of Victor Orban of Hungary and Kaczynski former Prime Minister of Poland.

Maybe the Professor should include the likes of Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey who clearly fits into the category he refers to.

Editor Mr. Narendra Modi has been elected Prime Minister two times already by the People of India and is poised to be elected for a record third time in the World’s Largest Democracy, no objective thinker can describe Prime Minister Modi as a far right populist and there is no doubt that he has a strong connection with the Grass root people of India ,further, whatever the writer refers to or implies as Zombification cannot be properly associated with Prime Minister Modi and his BJP party and nor can his party be described as far right ,those nomenclatures are largely of European origin and application.

Mr. Modi is on his way to becoming India’s most consequential and Successful Prime Minister to date as India is now the fifth Largest Economy in the world and if given another term of five years by the electorate India may rise to position of third largest economy making strides in all spheres of Scientific, Economic, Space Exploration and upliftment of the condition of his people.

Yours sincerely

Christopher Persaud