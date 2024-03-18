Phoenix is a privately-owned estate

Kaieteur News – In our Sunday March 17, 2024 edition, we published an article ‘Phoenix: A village without residents.’

We wish to clarify that Phoenix is not a village but rather a privately owned estate owned by the Singh’s. Indal Singh was the owner and same is now owned by his daughter.

There are also on the West Coast of Berbice several privately-owned estates. The late Justice Kissoon owned a portion of Plantation ‘Letter T’ for decades.