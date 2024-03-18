Phoenix is a privately-owned estate

Latest update March 18th, 2024 12:59 AM
Mar 18, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – In our Sunday March 17, 2024 edition, we published an article ‘Phoenix: A village without residents.’
We wish to clarify that Phoenix is not a village but rather a privately owned estate owned by the Singh’s. Indal Singh was the owner and same is now owned by his daughter.
There are also on the West Coast of Berbice several privately-owned estates. The late Justice Kissoon owned a portion of Plantation ‘Letter T’ for decades.
Listen to the man that is throwing Guyanese bright future away
Mar 18, 2024From GT to New Jersey… Kaieteur Sports – There have been many pugilists who have excelled in the fistic sport, retired, and subsequently successfully ventured into other meaningful...
Mar 18, 2024
Mar 18, 2024
Mar 18, 2024
Mar 18, 2024
Mar 18, 2024
Kaieteur News – The government has embarked on an ambitious infrastructure development spree. It has initiated major... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Waterfalls Magazine – In 2024, a series of general elections in Latin American countries, including... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]