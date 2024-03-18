Latest update March 18th, 2024 12:59 AM

Nicholas Verwey takes U19 title

Mar 18, 2024 Sports

Woodpecker National Juniors Squash C/ship…

Participants along with GSA's Competitons Chairman, Deje Dias pose for a photo-op at Georgetown Club for the closing of the 2024 Woodpecker Junior Championship (Newsroom)

Kaieteur Sport – After a week of intense competition, the curtains have closed on the E-Net powered Woodpecker Products National Juniors Squash Championship. The finals on Saturday witnessed some electrifying matches, leaving spectators at the edge of their seats.

Caribbean champion and Under-19 Boy’s champion, Nicholas Verwey showcased his dominance yet again as he clinched another U19 title, defeating the promising Louis DaSilva in a thrilling final. The match concluded with a score line of 13-15, 9-11, 11-7, 11-6, and 11-7, highlighting Verwey’s skill and determination at this age level.

Emily Fung-a-Fat, another standout young female athlete emerged as the Most Improved Player of the championship, displaying remarkable grit across multiple categories. Despite securing a well-deserved second place in the Girls U15 division, Fung-a-Fat’s performance across the U17 and U19 categories was commendable which place her among the top performers at this year’s championship.

The battle for the Most Outstanding Player awards was intense, with Kaylee Lowe and Louis DaSilva emerging victorious in the Boys’ and Girls’ categories, respectively. Their exceptional performances throughout the championship earned them this prestigious recognition.

Matthew Daby was honoured with the Heart of a Champion award for his tenacious spirit and unwavering determination displayed throughout the seven days of competition.

Meanwhile, in the Boys’ U19 division, Michael Alphonso and Louis DaSilva exhibited promising performances, securing the second and third positions, respectively, behind Verwey.

Safirah Sumner proved her prowess in the Girls’ U17 and U19 categories, claiming first place in both divisions. Rylee Rodrigues and Kaylee Lowe put up strong performances but settled for second and third place, respectively.

However, it was Kaylee Lowe and Justin Ten Pow who dominated the U15 division, clinching the top spots in their respective categories with stellar performances.

The U13 category witnessed Zoey McDonald and Ethan Bulkan continuing their winning streak from last year’s championship, securing the top positions once again. Meanwhile, Zion Hickerson emerged victorious in the Boys’ U11 race, displaying exceptional talent at a young age.

Overall, the Woodpecker Products National Juniors Squash Championship provided a platform for young talents to shine, as the association gears up to select a team to compete at this year’s Caribbean Championship which is scheduled for June.

 

