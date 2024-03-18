Man wanted by Interpol nabbed in Georgetown

– operated boutique at a city mall

Kaieteur News – A man identified as Vitesh Jamnapersad Guptar who is wanted by Interpol was living in the Duke Street Kington, Georgetown area.

Police confirmed that, Guptar who is on Interpol’s Red Notice was arrested by ranks of the Guyana Police Force on Thursday at a popular night spot on Main Street Georgetown. The Netherlands national is a business man here and operates a boutique in at a mall in Georgetown.

According the reports Guptar is alleged to be part of the “Ndrangheta,” one of the largest and most powerful mafia organizations in the world, operating out of Italy and would visit Guyana and Suriname regularly.

This mafia organization reportedly has a multi-million-euro business that smuggled shipments of cocaine as large as 200 kilograms from Brazil, Guyana, and Colombia to Rotterdam and Antwerp. Reportedly during the period January 2015–June 2018, Guptar was wanted for his alleged participation in the Transnational Mafia, a type of criminal conspiracy aimed at international drug trafficking.

It is alleged that the suspect, along with others, imported, transported, illegally possessed, and sold considerable quantities of cocaine in Italy.The drugs originated in Columbia, Guyana, Brazil, and Suriname. It reportedly passed through the Netherlands and Belgium.

According to Interpol, the suspect was a supplier of the drugs who had a close relationship with a lumber dealer (name withheld) in Georgetown back in 2017. The lumber dealer is also a person of interest in a 2023 drug raid in Italy. He is said to be intricately connected to the mafia.

Italian police discovered that’s one of the dealers is the cousin of the lumber here in Guyana and also a freelance real estate agent in Wesseling. The media was made to understand that efforts are being made to have Guptar extradited to face charges.