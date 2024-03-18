Is wah we do?

Kaieteur News – It look like we deh pon a merry-go-round with our leaders and ExxonMobil. Dem boys been scratching dey head, wondering what kinda spell Exxon cast got pon our leaders that dem refusing to even holler at dem for a better deal.

But what dem boys really want to know is what wrong we do to dese leaders of ours? Perhaps we’ve failed in our duties of adulation, not showering our leaders with enough praise and adoration. Maybe we forget to kiss dem feet every morning, or we ain’t clapping loud enough when dey pass?

Or could it be we forget to read de fine print in de democracy manual, where it say we just supposed to sit quiet while dem do all de talking and mekkin all de decisions? Or perhaps, in our ignorance, we’ve overlooked the fine print in our social contract, where it states that we, the people, are merely pawns in the grand chess game of international business, and our leaders are the noble knights sworn to protect the interests of… well, not us, apparently.

We want to know what we do that we deserve this fate. Tell, we man! Tell we how we can make amends fuh what we do!

And what bout Exxon, huh? Dem boys pondering what kinda witchcraft dem pull pon our leaders to make dem so scared of change? What ExxonMobil do to we leaders, please tell we!

Please ease we stress, end we frustration and let us know what sin we commit that we deserve this fate of seeing our wealth plunder from beneath us and there is little which is being done to reverse this.

Talk half. Leff half.