Golden Jaguars unveil FIFA Series Squad

…Glasgow and Duke-Mckenna included

Kaieteur Sports – Golden Jaguars Head Coach Jamaal Shabazz has revealed the 24-player squad for the upcoming FIFA Series in Saudi Arabia, with notable forwards Omari Glasgow and Stephen Duke McKenna among the selections.

Guyana’s Senior Men’s National Team set off from Guyana on Saturday, March 16, heading to the Middle East nation for two international friendlies.

They are scheduled to face Cabo Verde (Cape Verde) on March 21 in their first encounter, followed by a clash against Cambodia on March 26, both at the Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Stadium in Jedda.

The team has three goalkeepers, eleven defenders, six midfielders and four forwards, and according to Head Coach Shabazz they are “focused on executing the game plan and fully committed to bringing pride to Guyana.”

Squad – Goalkeepers; Quillan Roberts, Akel Clarke and Jamaine Cumberbatch, Defenders; Jalen Jones, Quincy Adams, Colin Nelson, Curtez Kellman, Jeremy Garrett, Kevin Layne, Amos Ramsey, Liam Gordon, Marcus Simmons, Leo Lovell and Rashuan Ritch, Midfielders; Darron Niles, Daniel Wilson, Ryan Hackett, Elliot Bonds, Nathan Ferguson, and Kadel Daniel, Forwards; Ryan Kheedoo, Omari Glasgow, Deon Moore and Stephen Duke-McKenna.

Guyana is in a group alongside Cabo Verde, Cambodia and Equatorial Guinea for the FIFA Series. The series features twenty FIFA member associations competing across venues in Algeria, Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia, and Sri Lanka from March 18 to 26 In the most recent FIFA rankings, Cabo Verde occupies the 65th position, with Guyana at 157th place and Cambodia standing at 179th.

The FIFA Series involves hosting international friendlies every even-numbered year across the six confederations, giving national players a chance to play on a global stage.

After earning promotion to League A in the CONCACAF National League in November 2023, the Golden Jaguars are keen to leave their mark in the debut edition of the FIFA Series.

File: Glasgow

Caption: Omari Glasgow

File: Jags BACK Page

Caption: Stephen Duke-McKenna maintains possession during Guyana’s match against Bermuda in the 2023 Concacaf Nations League