Double-murder suspect Akeem Wong shot dead by police

Kaieteur News – Prison escapee and convicted rapist Akeem Wong who police say slaughtered a woman and her son at Saxacalli earlier this month was on Sunday killed by members of the Joint Services during a manhunt for him.

Police have confirmed that he was fatally shot in the vicinity of Groete Creek Backdam, Region Seven around 13:40hrs. According to a statement from the police, “he was sighted today (Sunday) at Groete Creek Backdam, Essequibo River, by a team of Joint Services members under the command of Major Bridgelall. Upon seeing the ranks, the escapee emerged from some bushes and charged towards them whilst wielding a cutlass. He was fired upon and fatally wounded. He fell to the ground and was relieved of his weapon,” the police said. The body was then escorted to Bartica Hospital.

On processing the crime scene, ranks found a number of items on him. These items include: one cutlass, $4700 Guyana Currency, three Sim cards; one flash drive and memory card; one pair of scissors; four cigarettes; one flash light with batteries; one fishing hook; 100 Canadian dollars; one cellular phone and one lighter. Wong was serving a 15-year sentence at the Mazaruni Prison for rape but he escaped back in February. This publication previously reported that Wong escaped from the Mazaruni Prison compound, Region Seven. According to the Guyana Prison Service (GPS) then, the escape occurred around 07:20hrs.

At the time, he along with inmate Gilbert Gill was labouring in the wood bush in the custody of Prison Officer Torres. The Prison Service reported that while on duty, Wong had requested to use the washroom to which he was granted permission by the officer. It was reported that about five minutes later Officer Torres decided to check on Wong but discovered him missing, and immediately raised an alarm. “Law enforcement officials have widened the search perimeter around the general area,” GPS said while noting an investigation is ongoing.

Kaieteur News was told that Wong had planned his escape and had even attempted to get an accomplice to escape with him but the individual reportedly turned him down.

He was reportedly telling fellow inmates that he wanted to escape to take revenge for his mother’s death. Kaieteur News was told that he claimed that someone had assaulted his mother and caused her death.

Regarding the double-murder at Saxacalli, police had linked Wong to the crime. The victims: 49-year-old David Gomes and 75-year-old Elizabeth Nellie Gomes of D’Urban Street, Wortmanville, Georgetown were brutally chopped to death. In a press statement, police had said that so far, their investigations revealed that at around 10:00hrs on March 9, 2024, Gomes, his 6-year-old son and his mother travelled to Saxacalli Mission for three days to clean up their house and surroundings.

“According to David’s 6-year-old son, at around 15:00hrs on March 9, the suspect came to their house at Saxacalli and asked for something to eat and directions,” the police statement said. Gomes gave the suspect something to eat and also drank Vodka with him.

The child reportedly said that the suspect spent some time at the family’s property. He told police that he later saw the suspect arming himself with a cutlass and chopping his father about his body. His grandmother, after observing what was happening, reportedly rushed to his father aid but the suspect also dealt her several chops about her body.

The boy told police that he was hiding under the bed during the entire ordeal. After killing the mother and son, the suspect attempted to wash away the blood but ended up running away into nearby bushes when he heard a boat approaching. The boy then reportedly located his father’s cell phone and sent a voice note to one of his father’s friends asking for help. Police were alerted and ranks were sent to the location to conduct investigations.

Only last week, a police sergeant was shot dead accidentally when he and others were on a search for Wong at Karrau Village, Region Seven. Dead is Sergeant, Alex Vaughn. A Police Constable is now under close arrest assisting with investigations, after he allegedly accidentally shot his colleague, during the manhunt for Wong. According to the police, this action was taken “based on preliminary information, that the constable allegedly and, unintentionally fatally wounded Sergeant Vaughn on Tuesday March 12th, 2024. Commissioner of Police, Clifton Hicken, has ordered a probe which is being conducted by the Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) and supervised by the Chairman of the Police Complaints Authority. On Wednesday morning, Deputy Commissioner ‘Administration’ Mr. Calvin Brutus, Commander Regional Police Division #3 and other high-ranking officials of the Guyana Police Force along with junior ranks, visited the mourning relatives of the late Sergeant Vaughn, at Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo, to offer words of condolences and encouragement during this difficult time. Reputed wife of Vaughn, Jonnel Singh told this newspaper that, “he was very dedicated to his work. He put his work before anything.”