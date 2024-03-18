Cybercrime challenge: look upward and closer Commissioner, Hicken

Kaieteur News – The Police Chief said that one of the biggest challenges faced by the Guyana Police Force is cybercrime. Isn’t that the gospel truth. Being in a generous frame of mind, a helping hand is extended to Top Cop, Clifton Hicken. Mr. Hicken for lesser lights in this shaky society. All that Commissioner Hicken has to do is cast his eyes at majestic Freedom House, shift his gaze to the secretive Office of the Prime Minister, and then concentrate his glare (such as it is) on the rodent-infested Cabinet. His uphill battles, his institution’s exercises in futility, would be halved at a minimum, for there are more than a few cybercriminals in those dens of iniquity. All the commissioner has to do is look, and no acting position or skills are required. By way of clarification, it is my belief that the battles and exercises, as mentioned in a sentence or two ago, are part of a long running farce, a standing joke, in this country. Commissioner Hicken knows what I mean, and so does the rest of Guyana. Though I focus the high beam on PPP Government cyber criminals, let no one forget that the PNC also has its fat share of covert cyber criminals. Now back to the main contenders for cyber criminals of the decade, maybe the still new century.

Many Guyanese have more than a fair idea of who are among the cybercrime bullies, cyber criminals, and cyber lowlifes (a word of gratitude is owed and repaid to VP Jagdeo) in this society. They hide behind the veil of Parliament, operate at will in the clearest light of day. Untouched and uncollared. Now that is power, that is protection. To flaunt themselves without fear, to commit cybercrimes (and more) and be confident of getting away with them. Is Mr. Mohabir Anil Nandlall, Esq., still Attorney General, Guyana’s chief lawman, among its leading enforcers of the law? I suppose the law pales into insignificance before this man of the warrior caste, when the cyber criminals in the PPP Government are doing enforcer work for party and the powers within it.

Teach the obnoxious a lesson. Intimidate the dissenters into fearful silence. Bring the disagreeable in line. One PPP leader urges it. Another PPP leader lives it. One of the two, with an able assist from willing others, overflows with it. The world of cyberspace provides the perfect cover for PPP Government thugs. The ether of social media has been transformed into the playground (the knowing would say the political killing field) of the goons and hit-men of some of the government’s leaders. These would be those faithful fanatics who know what it takes to please the venomous boss men, especially the ones of rare distinction. No memo is needed, nor secret meeting either. No longer any nod is called for that points in the direction of those who qualify for the title of enemies of the party, or government, or leaders. Just to meet the categorization of deviationist or contrarian is enough to unleash the next cybercrime out of OP or OPM or OVP. They are one and the same in my way of interpreting how matters operate here.

But Commissioner Hicken didn’t get to be Top Cop by being a slouch at how the game works in Guyana. He is fully familiar with all of this. Plus, who the primary players are. They are like a school of buzzards parked on branch and always ready to pounce, strike, and strip. The COP knows, but he has to go through with his production about the challenges posed by cybercrime and cyber criminals. Look on the inside, chief – more than a few of the big hitters, the serial offenders are right there. There are the intellectual authors of cybercrimes, and the financial sponsors, and always remember the political godfathers. To give Commission Hicken some much-needed assistance, the following is put in the public domain for the first time. There is an unconfirmed report circulating of an appeal from Russia’s Vladimir Putin to the chief dirty tricks’ leader in the PPP Government to release some ranking officials in OP and OPM and the State media. They are needed to help him deal forcefully and finally with those found objectionable in his part of the hood. Things are plenty hot in Moscow, and there are some cold-eyed, coldblooded hoodlums (some real bad and dirty dudes) in high government offices here. They would work their extraordinary brand of cybercrime magic and mayhem well over there.

Since I am in an expansive state on this day, I have a gift for the Commissioner. Some Guyanese look at some PPP Government functionaries-the criminal ones-and say, my Gawd, what has become of Guyana! I look at them, Mr. COP, and say this: why are they not behind bars, sir, with a ball and chain around their ankle? Both of those extensions of flesh and bone, just to be clear. A tiny word of caution is also timely and proper in these circumstances. It is said that the hottest place in hell is reserved for those who in times of moral crisis turn their faces, pretend not to know. That was from Dante Alighieri, not I, sire.

