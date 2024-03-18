Bully Bad is the New Dancehall Sensation

From GT to New Jersey…

Kaieteur Sports – There have been many pugilists who have excelled in the fistic sport, retired, and subsequently successfully ventured into other meaningful vocations. Hendrick Pelswijk AKA ‘Bullybad’ is a proud Guyanese who developed a love for the fistic sport just over a decade ago. During his illustrious tenure in the amateur ranks, Pelswijk represented Guyana at championships in several other countries including St Lucia, St Kitts & Nevis, and Trinidad and Tobago, where he won a Gold medal at the Caribbean Senior Boxing Championships.

“While I still nurtured an ambition to procure lucrative boxing accolades, my mind was diverted to another occupation I had developed,” “Bullybad” revealed. That ‘occupation’ was the love of music. “I have always loved music with an initial affinity for dance hall music,” he revealed. As such, he commenced a career in this field in the Agricola community where he was born and bred. “I became a disc jockey (DJ) and started to appreciate various genres of music. I eventually meandered into the music field with boxing becoming archival in nature, he disclosed.

Then in 2015, Bullybad migrated to the USA where he had heard so much about the many opportunities in the USA that he could hardly wait to experience them. Consequently, he landed at the JFK International Airport, USA, as a former boxer but an aspiring musician. He said that following the acclimatization process, and thereafter started associating with other musicians to appreciate the various genres. He noted that every singer possessed a nationalistic verve; the Trinidadians flaunted

Calypso and Soca music, the Grenadians were into what they referred to as ‘Jab Jab’ music while the

Jamaicans belted out reggae music. Bully Bad aspired to be an ambassador of his country, this time on the musical platform. He said that he was concerned that there was nothing that identified with the Guyanese culture. He did note that there were a few renditions from ‘Natural Black’ a Guyanese icon, but they were ‘few and in between.’

Subsequently, under the pseudonym, ‘Bully Bad’ Pelswijk launched several tunes, among his first efforts were ‘Real G, Trend Setta, and Mama among others. His renditions can be accessed on YouTube, Spotify, and Apple Music among other musical platforms. Several months of intense sacrifice and application finally began to bear fruit and his music has begun to enjoy an appreciable level of popularity. “I’ve received quite a few offers from potential managers but am carefully considering my options,” said

“Bullybad” when quizzed on his journey forward. He said that he has produced over 15 visual tracks complemented by 3 new videos so far for this year. “This is highly commendable in an industry that is very competitive,” stated the young musician. He is now in the process of formalizing his talent with the proper connections. He feels that the discipline accrued from boxing has enabled a smooth transition into the music field. “My discipline from boxing has enhanced my dedication to being relevant in the field of music, he asserts.

Bully Bad has recently participated in the local dancehall monarch competition under the aegis of the Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Sport. However, despite placing among the top ten contenders, he failed to clinch the top prize. “I was disappointed but certainly not discouraged,” he revealed when quizzed on his reaction to the judge’s decision. He said that to his mind he had produced one of the most memorable performances of that night. To his many fans, he says, “Clear the way ‘Bullybad’ coming through!”