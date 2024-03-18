Albouystown, North Ruimveldt victories highlight night two

Latest update March 18th, 2024 12:59 AM
Mar 18, 2024 Sports
Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ – Georgetown…
Kaieteur Sports – Traditional giants Back Circle, Albouystown, and North Ruimveldt advanced to the group round when the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Georgetown edition continued at the National Park Tarmac, Thomas Lands, on Saturday evening.
Back Circle edged Stabroek Ballers 1-0 via a Ravin Naughton strike. Albouystown grounded Airport Ballers 3-1. Shaka Jones recorded a ‘Guinness Goal’ [a goal scored in the final three minutes of normal time or the final two minutes of extra time counts as two], while Devon Dooker also found the back of the net. On target in the loss was Jonathan Bailey.
On the other hand, North Ruimveldt dismissed Street Ballers 2-0. Travis Grant and Jaleel Hamilton netted one goal apiece.
In other results, Make It Happen defeated Broad Street 1-0. Daniel Haynes recorded the only conversion. Also, Sophia B defeated California Square 3-2 on penalty kicks after regulation and extra time ended scoreless.
Complete Results
Game-1
Broad Street-0 vs Make it Happen-1
Daniel Haynes
Game-2
California Square-0 vs Sophia B-0
Sophia B won 3-2 on penalty kicks
Game-3
North Ruimveldt-2 vs Street Ballers-0
Travis Grant
Jaleel Hamilton
Game-4
Albouystown-3 vs Airport Ballers-1
Albouystown scorers
Shaka Jones-(GG)
Devon Dooker
Airport scorer
Jonathon Bailey
Game-5
Back Circle-1 vs Stabroek Ballers B-0
Ravin Naughton
