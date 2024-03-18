Latest update March 18th, 2024 12:59 AM

Albouystown, North Ruimveldt victories highlight night two

Mar 18, 2024 Sports

Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ – Georgetown…

Night two action between Back Circle and Stabroek Ballers in the Guinness Greatest of the Streets Georgetown Championship at the National Park Tarmac

Kaieteur Sports – Traditional giants Back Circle, Albouystown, and North Ruimveldt advanced to the group round when the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Georgetown edition continued at the National Park Tarmac, Thomas Lands, on Saturday evening.

Back Circle edged Stabroek Ballers 1-0 via a Ravin Naughton strike. Albouystown grounded Airport Ballers 3-1. Shaka Jones recorded a ‘Guinness Goal’ [a goal scored in the final three minutes of normal time or the final two minutes of extra time counts as two], while Devon Dooker also found the back of the net. On target in the loss was Jonathan Bailey.

On the other hand, North Ruimveldt dismissed Street Ballers 2-0. Travis Grant and Jaleel Hamilton netted one goal apiece.

In other results, Make It Happen defeated Broad Street 1-0. Daniel Haynes recorded the only conversion. Also, Sophia B defeated California Square 3-2 on penalty kicks after regulation and extra time ended scoreless.

Complete Results

Game-1

Broad Street-0 vs Make it Happen-1

Daniel Haynes

 

Game-2

California Square-0 vs Sophia B-0

Sophia B won 3-2 on penalty kicks

 

Game-3

North Ruimveldt-2 vs Street Ballers-0

Travis Grant

Jaleel Hamilton

 

Game-4

Albouystown-3 vs Airport Ballers-1

Albouystown scorers

Shaka Jones-(GG)

Devon Dooker

 

Airport scorer

Jonathon Bailey

 

Game-5

Back Circle-1 vs Stabroek Ballers B-0

Ravin Naughton

 

