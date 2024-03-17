Verwey outlasts Alphonso in 5-game thriller

Woodpecker National Junior Squash C/ships…

Kaieteur Sports – The penultimate day of the Woodpecker National Junior Squash Championship was a wild ride on Friday evening at the Georgetown Club located on Camp Street.

Nicholas Verwey, the Caribbean Champion, lit up the court with a thrilling win over the Under-19 male sensation Michael Alphonso Jr. in the Boys’ U-19 showdown. It was a nail-biter, going the full distance with Verwey clinching it 3-2. The first game set the tone, with Verwey narrowly taking it 12-10.

Alphonso fought back, claiming the next two games 2-11 and 8-11, but Verwey rallied in the fourth game, winning convincingly 11-5. The final game was heart-stopping, ending 15-13 in Verwey’s favour.

Louis DaSilva also put on a show in another U-19 matchup, coming from behind to defeat Mohryan Baksh after trailing 9-11, 6-11. DaSilva turned the tables, winning 11-8, 11-1, 11-5.

The night saw more standout performances with Safirah Sumner beating Georgiana Fernandes in the Girls U-19 battle and Ethan Bulkan taking down Zion Hickerson in the Boy’s U-11 category.

Shiloh Asregado, seeded at #2, edged out Joshua Verwey 3-2, while Matthew Daby and Kaylee Lowe secured victories in their respective divisions, with Daby notching wins in the Boy’s U-15 and U-13 matches against Nijad Bacchus, and Lowe defeating Emily Fung-a-Fat twice in the Girl’s U-19 and U-17 matches.

The excitement wrapped up on Saturday at the same venue, with details of those matches set to be revealed in Monday’s edition.

The tournament is proudly sponsored by Woodpecker Products and supported by E-Net.