Latest update March 17th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Verwey outlasts Alphonso in 5-game thriller

Mar 17, 2024 Sports

Caribbean champion Nicholas Verwey (right) skillfully returns a lofted ball from Michael Alphonso

Caribbean champion Nicholas Verwey (right) skillfully returns a lofted ball from Michael Alphonso

Woodpecker National Junior Squash C/ships…

Kaieteur Sports – The penultimate day of the Woodpecker National Junior Squash Championship was a wild ride on Friday evening at the Georgetown Club located on Camp Street.

Nicholas Verwey, the Caribbean Champion, lit up the court with a thrilling win over the Under-19 male sensation Michael Alphonso Jr. in the Boys’ U-19 showdown. It was a nail-biter, going the full distance with Verwey clinching it 3-2. The first game set the tone, with Verwey narrowly taking it 12-10.

Alphonso fought back, claiming the next two games 2-11 and 8-11, but Verwey rallied in the fourth game, winning convincingly 11-5. The final game was heart-stopping, ending 15-13 in Verwey’s favour.

Louis DaSilva also put on a show in another U-19 matchup, coming from behind to defeat Mohryan Baksh after trailing 9-11, 6-11. DaSilva turned the tables, winning 11-8, 11-1, 11-5.

The night saw more standout performances with Safirah Sumner beating Georgiana Fernandes in the Girls U-19 battle and Ethan Bulkan taking down Zion Hickerson in the Boy’s U-11 category.

Shiloh Asregado, seeded at #2, edged out Joshua Verwey 3-2, while Matthew Daby and Kaylee Lowe secured victories in their respective divisions, with Daby notching wins in the Boy’s U-15 and U-13 matches against Nijad Bacchus, and Lowe defeating Emily Fung-a-Fat twice in the Girl’s U-19 and U-17 matches.

The excitement wrapped up on Saturday at the same venue, with details of those matches set to be revealed in Monday’s edition.

The tournament is proudly sponsored by Woodpecker Products and supported by E-Net.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | Mar. 15th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Listen to the man that is throwing Guyanese bright future away

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Smith, Permaul, Motie bowl Harpy Eagles to thriller over Barbados 

Smith, Permaul, Motie bowl Harpy Eagles to thriller over Barbados 

Mar 17, 2024

2024 CWI Regional 4-Day Championships Round 4 Day 4… Kaieteur Sports – Fast-bowler Nial Smith’s late 4-wicket burst, coupled with 6 wickets between spinners Gudakesh Motie and Veerasammy...
Read More
Guyana men depart for the Indoor Pan American Cup in Calgary

Guyana men depart for the Indoor Pan American Cup...

Mar 17, 2024

Colours renews partnership with Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Championship

Colours renews partnership with Guinness...

Mar 17, 2024

North East, Gold is Money among opening night winners

North East, Gold is Money among opening night...

Mar 17, 2024

Carpio’s 4-goal haul leads Gladiators to victory

Carpio’s 4-goal haul leads Gladiators to

Mar 17, 2024

All roads lead to the KMTC today for Phagwah Horse Race Meet

All roads lead to the KMTC today for Phagwah...

Mar 17, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]