Smith, Permaul, Motie bowl Harpy Eagles to thriller over Barbados

2024 CWI Regional 4-Day Championships Round 4 Day 4…

Kaieteur Sports – Fast-bowler Nial Smith’s late 4-wicket burst, coupled with 6 wickets between spinners Gudakesh Motie and Veerasammy Permaul, was enough to help the Harpy Eagles soar past a spirited Barbados Pride by 33-runs after a nail-biting final day at Coolidge.

The foundation was laid when Guyana posted a whopping 436 all out in their 1st innings before declaring for 136-8 batting a second time.

The Bajans barely managed 230 in their initial pursuit, thanks to a maiden hundred from Johnathan Drakes.

However, Barbados then fell short again of the target, finishing on 309 all out. The Eagles produced some collective, clinical bowling led by Smith who romped to 4-87 and won the game for his team; finishing with 7 wickets in the game.

Harpy Eagles left-arm spin twins were brilliant again, with Permaul (3-66) and Motie (3-71), who ended with 5 victims overall; sharing 6 wickets.

Former West Indies Test captain Jason Holder, completed a brilliant all-round game, as he almost guided his team to victory late on day 4, with a solid 76 (7×4 3×6).

Overnight batsman Zachary McCaskie gave his team the ideal platform for the chase, scoring a 103-ball 87 at the top of the order.

Spinner Jomel Warrican remained unbeaten after scoring a gutsy 40, as he and Holder almost took Barbados home before Smith blew away his remaining partners.

What seemed like an uphill chase was more of a reality thanks to some prideful batting from the Bajans.

Resuming on 31-0, Captain and opener Kraigg Brathwaite (23) was the first to go when his stumps were uprooted by Permaul, as the Eagles commenced the morning session.

McCaskie carried his bat throughout the morning session and into the afternoon, as a number of his teammates fell around him in pursuit of the total or a draw.

Middle-order batsman Shian Brathwaite (4), Drakes (0) and Raymon Reifer (13), fell in a short space thanks to the magic of the Guyanese left-arm spin duo.

The afternoon session and the team’s hopes hung in the balance of Holder and Shane Dowrich (26), who sought to hold the fort after the untimely demise of McCaskie.

After itching close to what seemed like a century, Smith got the big breakthrough with some help from Kemol Savory, who completed an excellent catch to send the opener back to the Pavillion.

Barbados with 5 down, crossed the 180-run mark as the deficit seemingly being reduced with ever over.

However, Motie struck twice, first removing the former West Indies wicket-keeper, who hit one into the waiting hands of Permaul before knocking over Kemar Roach (8), to pitch Barbados into further disarray.

The final session then took an aggressive turn thanks to Holder and Warrican, who shared 84 for the 7th wicket while taking their team’s total to almost 300 runs.

Just when it seemed Barbados could pull off a dramatic win, Guyana’s race to break the partnership heightened with the final 15 overs in effect.

A returning Smith justified his recall, using the new ball to remove the danger-man Holder, while putting the finishing touches on the emphatic win by bagging the final wickets of Chamar Holder (1) and Jair Mccallister (4).