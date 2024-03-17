NSC advises Sports Associations to submit Financial Statements

Kaieteur Sports – The National Sports Commission (NSC) urges all national federations and associations to submit and publish their respective annual financial statements in a prompt and transparent manner.

This is with the singular purpose of laying the groundwork for the establishment of an ideal sports culture of governance.

This call, which is not an act of compulsion, was made by Director of Sports, Steve Ninvalle.

The corresponding associations and federations should see this course of action, in Ninvalle’s estimation, as the start of the adoption phase of a new culture independent from coercion, force, or compulsion.

He stated, “The creation of a model sports culture is what drives the mandate of the NSC—a philosophy, though infant in its establishment, that speaks to accountability and transparency not only at the administrative and governmental levels but, more importantly, in the public strata and court. This is not a decree but simply an act of good faith as we strive to create the humble but important tenets of culture that is required for the evolution of our sporting landscape.”

Ninvalle added, “We acknowledge that some associations might be experiencing challenges organising financial statements and other supporting documentation. And to make sure that this occurs, we’re prepared to collaborate with them. In the medium to long term, associations are advised to take this course of action.”

The timely submission of audited financial reports, in Ninvalle’s estimation, is a hallmark of good governance. The National Sports Commission, and consequentially, the Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Sport, will subsequently incorporate this data to construct appropriate guidelines and procedures for the incorporation of this culture into sport associations.

“Associations are required to submit their financial statements annually; some have, but some have not. Despite our requests and the National Sports Commission Act’s mandate, we still find that some associations are negligent. Nevertheless, we want to embrace them (those who have not) and help them integrate into this burgeoning culture”, he explained.