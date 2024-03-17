Latest update March 17th, 2024 12:59 AM

North East, Gold is Money among opening night winners

Mar 17, 2024 Sports

Hubert Pedro controls possession for Gold is Money

Guinness Greatest of the Streets – Georgetown…

Kaieteur Sports – Two-time defending champion Gold is Money, North East La Penitence, and Laing Avenue advanced to the group stage when the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Georgetown edition commenced at the National Park Tarmac.

Gold is Money labored to a 2-1 penalty shoot-out victory over newcomer Renegade All-Stars, after regulation and extra time ended 0-0.

Meanwhile, Laing Avenue Ballers bested Festival City 2-0. Bevney Marks recorded a ‘Guinness Goal’ [a goal scored in the final three minutes of normal time and the final two minutes of extra time, counts as two] in the 37th minute.

On the other hand, North East La Penitence overcame Ballers 2-1. Kelvin Moore and Akil Plass scored in the sixth and 22nd minute respectively. For the loser, Sam Barnes scored in the 26th minute.

In other results, Rising Stars squeaked past Alexander Village 3-2. Daniel Ross recorded a (GG) in the 28th of normal time, while Jamal Williams scored in the seventh minute. For the loser, Kenroy Dominick netted twice in the fourth and ninth minutes.

Meanwhile, the Sophia and Bent Street Young Gunners encounter was deemed a no-contest by the officials, following a brief altercation between the players, which resulted in both teams being expelled from the competition.

The tournament continues today at the same venue with another round of matches.

 

Complete Results

Guinness Goal-(GG)-2

 

Game-1

Alexander Village-2 vs Rising Stars-3

Rising Stars scorer

Daniel Ross-(GG)-28th

Jamal Williams-7th

 

Alexander Village scorer

Kenroy Dominick-4th and 9th

 

Game-2

Sophia vs Bent Street Young Gunners

No Contest due to scuffle

 

Game-3

Festival City-0 vs Laing Avenue Ballers-2

Bevney Marks-(GG)-37th

 

Game-4

North East La Penitence-2 vs Ballers FC-1

 

North East scorers

Kelvin Moore-6th

Akil Plass-22nd

 

Ballers scorer

Sam Barnes-26th

 

Game-5

Gold is Money-0 vs Renegade All-Stars-0

Gold is Money won 2-1 on penalty kicks

 

Sunday’s (March 17th) fixtures

19:00hrs: Up Top Boss vs Lodge All-Stars

19:45hrs: Tiger Bay vs Middle Road Ballers

20:30hrs: Bent Street vs Tucville Rangers

21:15hrs: Stabroek Ballers vs Bad a Yard

22:00hrs: Leopold Street vs Unstoppable

22:45hrs: Sparta Boss vs Back Road Ballers

