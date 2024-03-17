Man shot in buttocks during armed robbery

Kaieteur News – A 46-year-old man identified as Denver Rowley was on Friday morning shot in his buttocks during a suspected robbery at Durban Backlands, Georgetown.

Police are yet to release a statement on the matter and details are sketchy, but Kaieteur News learnt that Rowley was attacked by a lone gunman while in his car.

He tried to escape by driving away but was shot in his buttocks. An alarm was raised and police were called in along with an ambulance.

Rowley was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he received treatment and was later sent away.

Investigations are ongoing.