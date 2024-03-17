Henry XI, Chulai XI triumph

Latest update March 17th, 2024 12:59 AM
Mar 17, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – Gladewin Henry XI and Golcharran Chulai XI registered victories when the Wakenaam Cricket Committee/ Khan’s Enterprise U19 40-over tournament continued recently at the Wakenaam Community Center ground in Good Success.
In the second game of the five-match tournament, Tomesh Persaud XI took first strike and were bowled out for 63 in 16 overs. Aarav Sukhram made 24 as Ramesh Ramnarine claimed 3-1, while there were two each for Dennis Crossman, Trivel Evans and Jemol Whyte. Henry XI responded with 64 without loss in seven overs. Justin Dowlin made 22 and Ramesh Ramnarine 20.
In the third fixture, Golcharran Chulai XI managed 168-5 from 30 overs. Chulai made 38, Bomesh Lall 29, Vinesh Ramnarine 16 and Tomesh Persaud 11. Shahid Mohamed, 11 year-old leg spinner Feyad Baksh, Ramesh Ramnarine and Gladewin Henry had one wicket each.
Henry XI were bowled out for 94 in 21 overs in reply. Henry made 33, Aarav Sukram 29 and Ramnarine 18. Chulai had 3-19, while Vinesh Ramnarine and Anil Conyers had two each.
