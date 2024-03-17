Latest update March 17th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Guyana men depart for the Indoor Pan American Cup in Calgary

Mar 17, 2024 Sports

Guyana Men’s Team for the 2024 Indoor Pan American Cup (Missing from photo are England based players Jamarj Assnaah & Andrew Stewart and US-based Aroydy Branford

Guyana Men’s Team for the 2024 Indoor Pan American Cup (Missing from photo are England based players Jamarj Assnaah & Andrew Stewart and US-based Aroydy Branford

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana national men’s hockey team departed early Saturday morning for Calgary, Canada, where they will compete in the Indoor Pan American Cup, scheduled for March 19 – 22.

The Guyana national men’s hockey team departed early Saturday morning for Calgary, Canada, where they will compete in the Indoor Pan American Cup, scheduled for March 19 – 22.

The Golden Arrows will open play on the March 19 against regional powerhouses Argentina at 1:15pm (Guyana time), before going up against the USA at 6:15pm. They then face Canada on March 20, before concluding round robin play against Trinidad & Tobago on March 21, with the semi-finals and finals scheduled for March 22. The top two finishers from the tournament will qualify for the 2025 Indoor World Cup.

Asked about his expectations of the team, Head Coach Shane Samuels said “I expect nothing less than qualification. We have a good mix of youth and experience, and the last time we had this sort of mix we did well, but fell short in games we should’ve won.”

“As coach my task is to keep everyone focused on the main goal and secure the wins we should. Having some of overseas based players with recent experience in cold conditions is a big plus for the team since the majority of the locally based players have little no experience competing in a cold climate.”

The team will have two practice sessions and friendly match against Canada, in an effort to acclimatise to the conditions in the two days prior to the start of the competition.

Team: Robert France (C), Medroy Scotland (GK), Paul D’Andrade (GK), Jarbari Lovell, Kareem McKenzie, Meshach Sargeant, Shakeem Fausette, Shaquon Favorite, Tahrea Garnett, Aroydy Branford, Jamarj Assanah and Andrew Stewart.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | Mar. 15th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Listen to the man that is throwing Guyanese bright future away

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Smith, Permaul, Motie bowl Harpy Eagles to thriller over Barbados 

Smith, Permaul, Motie bowl Harpy Eagles to thriller over Barbados 

Mar 17, 2024

2024 CWI Regional 4-Day Championships Round 4 Day 4… Kaieteur Sports – Fast-bowler Nial Smith’s late 4-wicket burst, coupled with 6 wickets between spinners Gudakesh Motie and Veerasammy...
Read More
Guyana men depart for the Indoor Pan American Cup in Calgary

Guyana men depart for the Indoor Pan American Cup...

Mar 17, 2024

Colours renews partnership with Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Championship

Colours renews partnership with Guinness...

Mar 17, 2024

North East, Gold is Money among opening night winners

North East, Gold is Money among opening night...

Mar 17, 2024

Carpio’s 4-goal haul leads Gladiators to victory

Carpio’s 4-goal haul leads Gladiators to

Mar 17, 2024

All roads lead to the KMTC today for Phagwah Horse Race Meet

All roads lead to the KMTC today for Phagwah...

Mar 17, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]