Guyana men depart for the Indoor Pan American Cup in Calgary

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana national men’s hockey team departed early Saturday morning for Calgary, Canada, where they will compete in the Indoor Pan American Cup, scheduled for March 19 – 22.

The Golden Arrows will open play on the March 19 against regional powerhouses Argentina at 1:15pm (Guyana time), before going up against the USA at 6:15pm. They then face Canada on March 20, before concluding round robin play against Trinidad & Tobago on March 21, with the semi-finals and finals scheduled for March 22. The top two finishers from the tournament will qualify for the 2025 Indoor World Cup.

Asked about his expectations of the team, Head Coach Shane Samuels said “I expect nothing less than qualification. We have a good mix of youth and experience, and the last time we had this sort of mix we did well, but fell short in games we should’ve won.”

“As coach my task is to keep everyone focused on the main goal and secure the wins we should. Having some of overseas based players with recent experience in cold conditions is a big plus for the team since the majority of the locally based players have little no experience competing in a cold climate.”

The team will have two practice sessions and friendly match against Canada, in an effort to acclimatise to the conditions in the two days prior to the start of the competition.

Team: Robert France (C), Medroy Scotland (GK), Paul D’Andrade (GK), Jarbari Lovell, Kareem McKenzie, Meshach Sargeant, Shakeem Fausette, Shaquon Favorite, Tahrea Garnett, Aroydy Branford, Jamarj Assanah and Andrew Stewart.