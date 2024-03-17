Garbage picker finds dead baby at Haags Bosch Dumpsite

Kaieteur News – A garbage picker on Friday found a dead baby while combing through garbage at the Haags Bosch Dumpsite, Eccles, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

The gruesome discovery was made around 13:00hrs. At first the man thought it was just a doll but as he got closer, he soon realized that it was the decomposing body of a baby. Police were alerted and have since launched an investigation after removing the body.

The child whose head was crushed, and an arm amputated is suspect male and only a few months old.

Investigators believe that machines working at the dumpsite might have caused the injuries but how the baby arrived at the dumpsite remains a mystery. Kaieteur news understands that the area where the dead baby was found contained a fresh pile of garbage that was dumped there by garbage trucks approximately 24 hrs before the discovery.

Meanwhile, the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) on Saturday denied any involvement in the dumping of a dead baby at the Haags Bosch Landfill Site located at Eccles, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

In a press release, GPHC said it has noted recent media reports implicating the hospital in the disposal of waste, potentially linking the institution to the regrettable incident involving the decomposed remains of a baby found at the Haags Bosch Landfill in Eccles.

“While the article did not directly attribute responsibility to GPHC, the implications therein are deeply concerning. Irresponsible reporting of this nature not only misleads the public but also tarnishes the reputation of our esteemed institution,” the hospital said.

The hospital said it “categorically denies any involvement in the disposal of human remains in an irresponsible manner.”

The main referral hospital sought to assure the public that stringent systems are in place within its mortuary and sanitation departments to prevent any mishandling or inappropriate disposal of human remains.