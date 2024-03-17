Cops who mistakenly shot at colleague under close arrest – Police say

Kaieteur News – The ranks of the Special Branch of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) who mistakenly shot at their colleagues while chasing after the suspects who reportedly murdered a Sheriff Security guard during an armed robbery have been placed on close arrest and their weapons seized.

The victim, Sergeant Ronald Payne was mistakenly shot at by his colleagues who mistook his vehicle for one used by the suspects in the armed robbery.

Police in a press release issued on Saturday said that “The Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) is currently investigating an alleged shooting incident at Republic Park, East Bank Demerara, on Monday night (March 11) committed on Sergeant 20409 Ronald Payne of Providence Police Station by Ranks attached to the Special Branch.”

The Special Branch ranks (a Sergeant, a Corporal, a Lance Corporal and two Constables) were assisting their colleagues from Regional Division #3 during the investigation of an alleged armed robbery/murder and the vehicle in question was a dark-coloured Toyota Rumion car that the suspects had used as a getaway vehicle.

“Sergeant Payne was driving home from work in his dark-coloured Toyota Rumion at around 22:10 hrs when he was stopped by the ranks, who fired shots into the air and ordered him to stop. Sergeant Payne, who was unaware that the ranks were Special Branch operatives, became terrified and drove to the Providence Police Station,” police said.

Crime Scene Technicians processed the scene and recovered several spent shells. The Police Ballistics Department is examining the shells and firearms. There were no injuries or property damage during the incident.