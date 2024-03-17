Latest update March 17th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Cops who mistakenly shot at colleague under close arrest – Police say

Mar 17, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – The ranks of the Special Branch of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) who mistakenly shot at their colleagues while chasing after the suspects who reportedly murdered a Sheriff Security guard during an armed robbery have been placed on close arrest and their weapons seized.

The victim, Sergeant Ronald Payne was mistakenly shot at by his colleagues who mistook his vehicle for one used by the suspects in the armed robbery.

Police in a press release issued on Saturday said that “The Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) is currently investigating an alleged shooting incident at Republic Park, East Bank Demerara, on Monday night (March 11) committed on Sergeant 20409 Ronald Payne of Providence Police Station by Ranks attached to the Special Branch.”

The Special Branch ranks (a Sergeant, a Corporal, a Lance Corporal and two Constables) were assisting their colleagues from Regional Division #3 during the investigation of an alleged armed robbery/murder and the vehicle in question was a dark-coloured Toyota Rumion car that the suspects had used as a getaway vehicle.

“Sergeant Payne was driving home from work in his dark-coloured Toyota Rumion at around 22:10 hrs when he was stopped by the ranks, who fired shots into the air and ordered him to stop. Sergeant Payne, who was unaware that the ranks were Special Branch operatives, became terrified and drove to the Providence Police Station,” police said.

Crime Scene Technicians processed the scene and recovered several spent shells. The Police Ballistics Department is examining the shells and firearms. There were no injuries or property damage during the incident.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | Mar. 15th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Listen to the man that is throwing Guyanese bright future away

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Smith, Permaul, Motie bowl Harpy Eagles to thriller over Barbados 

Smith, Permaul, Motie bowl Harpy Eagles to thriller over Barbados 

Mar 17, 2024

2024 CWI Regional 4-Day Championships Round 4 Day 4… Kaieteur Sports – Fast-bowler Nial Smith’s late 4-wicket burst, coupled with 6 wickets between spinners Gudakesh Motie and Veerasammy...
Read More
Guyana men depart for the Indoor Pan American Cup in Calgary

Guyana men depart for the Indoor Pan American Cup...

Mar 17, 2024

Colours renews partnership with Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Championship

Colours renews partnership with Guinness...

Mar 17, 2024

North East, Gold is Money among opening night winners

North East, Gold is Money among opening night...

Mar 17, 2024

Carpio’s 4-goal haul leads Gladiators to victory

Carpio’s 4-goal haul leads Gladiators to

Mar 17, 2024

All roads lead to the KMTC today for Phagwah Horse Race Meet

All roads lead to the KMTC today for Phagwah...

Mar 17, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]