Colours renews partnership with Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Championship

Kaieteur Sports – Colours Boutique continued its nine-year affiliation with the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Championship by donating the team uniforms for the entirety of the 2024 season.

This simple but significant presentation occurred at the entity’s Robb Street location. The company will outfit every competing team in the respective zones. They are Georgetown, Berbice, East Coast Demerara, Bartica, Linden, Essequibo, and West Demerara.Over 130 teams, equating to more than 800 players will receive complete uniforms. They will also serve as the official supplier of match balls for the event.

Representative Rodwell Greaves made the presentation on behalf of the establishment. Greaves stated that the company is committed to the development of the community, which is one of the primary objectives of the competition.

Meanwhile, Guinness Brand Executive Lee Baptiste stated that Colours Boutique is a vital cog in the staging of the tournament and that without their contribution the overwhelming success of the event would not be possible.

Baptiste further stated that Colours Boutique’s involvement is a genuine attempt and effort to foster social relations between the respective teams and communities by adding a professional and disciplined outlook to the participants.