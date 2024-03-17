Carpio’s 4-goal haul leads Gladiators to victory

Latest update March 17th, 2024 12:59 AM
Mar 17, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – The Kellogg’s Under-14 Boys’ and Girls’ Indoor Developmental Hockey Leagues kicked off with four exciting matches on Friday at Queen’s College. SHC Sensations, OFHC Divas, OFHC Gladiators, and GCC Pitbulls emerged victorious in the latest fixtures.
In the Girls’ division, host Queen’s College faced a thrilling 3-0 defeat against SHC Sensations, who dominated the first half with three early goals. Kalyra Scott and Hadassa Fraser netted goals in the 1st and 3rd minutes, respectively, while Carenza Copeland sealed the win with a penalty goal in the 5th minute. In another match, OFHC Divas secured a commanding 2-0 win over HHC Juniors Jets, with Tinasha Henry (3′) and Keitanna Percival (9′) finding the back of the net.
Moving into the Boys’ division, OFHC Gladiators cruised to a resounding 6-0 victory against Queen’s College Boys in the Group-B fixtures. Jimmy Carpio was the standout performer, scoring four goals in the 2nd, 9th, 12th, and 14th minutes, supported by Kai Simons who added two goals in the 8th and 17th minutes.
In Group-A action, GCC Pitbulls maintained a clean sheet against Multi Rockets, securing a convincing 5-0 win. Kristian Viapree’s hat-trick played a crucial role in the Pitbulls’ victory, with goals in the 3rd, 4th, and 18th minutes, while Luke Scott (10′) and Egan Bulkan (17′) completed the scoring onslaught against the Rockets.
Listen to the man that is throwing Guyanese bright future away
Mar 17, 20242024 CWI Regional 4-Day Championships Round 4 Day 4… Kaieteur Sports – Fast-bowler Nial Smith’s late 4-wicket burst, coupled with 6 wickets between spinners Gudakesh Motie and Veerasammy...
Mar 17, 2024
Mar 17, 2024
Mar 17, 2024
Mar 17, 2024
Mar 17, 2024
Members of the GCF teacher’s training session took a photo op during their first meeting. Kaieteur Sports – The... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Waterfalls Magazine – In 2024, a series of general elections in Latin American countries, including... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]