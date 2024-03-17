Latest update March 17th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Carpio’s 4-goal haul leads Gladiators to victory

Mar 17, 2024 Sports

Jimmy Carpio makes way through Queen's College defense during Friday's clash

Jimmy Carpio makes way through Queen’s College defense during Friday’s clash

GHB/Kelloggs Boy’s and Girl’s U-14 Indoor Hockey Dev. League

Kaieteur Sports – The Kellogg’s Under-14 Boys’ and Girls’ Indoor Developmental Hockey Leagues kicked off with four exciting matches on Friday at Queen’s College. SHC Sensations, OFHC Divas, OFHC Gladiators, and GCC Pitbulls emerged victorious in the latest fixtures.

In the Girls’ division, host Queen’s College faced a thrilling 3-0 defeat against SHC Sensations, who dominated the first half with three early goals. Kalyra Scott and Hadassa Fraser netted goals in the 1st and 3rd minutes, respectively, while Carenza Copeland sealed the win with a penalty goal in the 5th minute. In another match, OFHC Divas secured a commanding 2-0 win over HHC Juniors Jets, with Tinasha Henry (3′) and Keitanna Percival (9′) finding the back of the net.

Moving into the Boys’ division, OFHC Gladiators cruised to a resounding 6-0 victory against Queen’s College Boys in the Group-B fixtures. Jimmy Carpio was the standout performer, scoring four goals in the 2nd, 9th, 12th, and 14th minutes, supported by Kai Simons who added two goals in the 8th and 17th minutes.

In Group-A action, GCC Pitbulls maintained a clean sheet against Multi Rockets, securing a convincing 5-0 win. Kristian Viapree’s hat-trick played a crucial role in the Pitbulls’ victory, with goals in the 3rd, 4th, and 18th minutes, while Luke Scott (10′) and Egan Bulkan (17′) completed the scoring onslaught against the Rockets.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | Mar. 15th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Listen to the man that is throwing Guyanese bright future away

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Smith, Permaul, Motie bowl Harpy Eagles to thriller over Barbados 

Smith, Permaul, Motie bowl Harpy Eagles to thriller over Barbados 

Mar 17, 2024

2024 CWI Regional 4-Day Championships Round 4 Day 4… Kaieteur Sports – Fast-bowler Nial Smith’s late 4-wicket burst, coupled with 6 wickets between spinners Gudakesh Motie and Veerasammy...
Read More
Guyana men depart for the Indoor Pan American Cup in Calgary

Guyana men depart for the Indoor Pan American Cup...

Mar 17, 2024

Colours renews partnership with Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Championship

Colours renews partnership with Guinness...

Mar 17, 2024

North East, Gold is Money among opening night winners

North East, Gold is Money among opening night...

Mar 17, 2024

Carpio’s 4-goal haul leads Gladiators to victory

Carpio’s 4-goal haul leads Gladiators to

Mar 17, 2024

All roads lead to the KMTC today for Phagwah Horse Race Meet

All roads lead to the KMTC today for Phagwah...

Mar 17, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]