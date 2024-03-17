Carpio’s 4-goal haul leads Gladiators to victory

GHB/Kelloggs Boy’s and Girl’s U-14 Indoor Hockey Dev. League

Kaieteur Sports – The Kellogg’s Under-14 Boys’ and Girls’ Indoor Developmental Hockey Leagues kicked off with four exciting matches on Friday at Queen’s College. SHC Sensations, OFHC Divas, OFHC Gladiators, and GCC Pitbulls emerged victorious in the latest fixtures.

In the Girls’ division, host Queen’s College faced a thrilling 3-0 defeat against SHC Sensations, who dominated the first half with three early goals. Kalyra Scott and Hadassa Fraser netted goals in the 1st and 3rd minutes, respectively, while Carenza Copeland sealed the win with a penalty goal in the 5th minute. In another match, OFHC Divas secured a commanding 2-0 win over HHC Juniors Jets, with Tinasha Henry (3′) and Keitanna Percival (9′) finding the back of the net.

Moving into the Boys’ division, OFHC Gladiators cruised to a resounding 6-0 victory against Queen’s College Boys in the Group-B fixtures. Jimmy Carpio was the standout performer, scoring four goals in the 2nd, 9th, 12th, and 14th minutes, supported by Kai Simons who added two goals in the 8th and 17th minutes.

In Group-A action, GCC Pitbulls maintained a clean sheet against Multi Rockets, securing a convincing 5-0 win. Kristian Viapree’s hat-trick played a crucial role in the Pitbulls’ victory, with goals in the 3rd, 4th, and 18th minutes, while Luke Scott (10′) and Egan Bulkan (17′) completed the scoring onslaught against the Rockets.